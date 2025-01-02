NFL Week 18 picks: AFC North champion will be decided with Saturday doubleheader

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, left, tries to hand off to running back D’Andre Swift against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 26. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Packers by 9½. O/U: 40½.

Chicago tends to dig holes for itself before starting to throw the ball all over the place and at least make it interesting. The Packers are playing for seeding but that doesn’t matter as much in the NFC this season.

Advertisement

Pick: Packers 31, Bears 23