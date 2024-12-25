NFL Week 17 picks: Christmas Day doubleheader has playoff implications

The Bills’ James Cook (4) ran 11 times for 100 yards and this touchdown past Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Week 16. (Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS), NFL Ticket

Line: Bills by 9½. O/U: 47½.

If the Bills get James Cook going, they can rack up the yards on that Jets defense. Buffalo knows it has to get going before the playoffs. AFC East opponents so it could be close for a while.

Pick: Bills 27, Jets 20