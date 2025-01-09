NFL wild-card playoff picks: Can Chargers, Rams pull off a Los Angeles sweep?

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been smoking hot with his passing heading into the postseason. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS), Paramount+

Line: Chargers by 2½. Over/Under: 42½.

Houston’s offensive line has struggled all season, and C.J. Stroud hasn’t been as hot as he was as a rookie. What’s more, he lacks really good receivers. The Texans have lost two of their last three. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert should collect his first postseason win, especially with the way he’s distributing the ball. J.K. Dobbins sets the tempo. Chargers 27, Texans 17