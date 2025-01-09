Advertisement
NFL wild-card playoff picks: Can Chargers, Rams pull off a Los Angeles sweep?

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 12-4 (.750); season 189-83 (.695). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563); season 144-126-2 (.533). Times Pacific. TV channels are Los Angeles local.

No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Houston

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) prepares to take the field by running through smoke.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been smoking hot with his passing heading into the postseason.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS), Paramount+

Line: Chargers by 2½. Over/Under: 42½.

Houston’s offensive line has struggled all season, and C.J. Stroud hasn’t been as hot as he was as a rookie. What’s more, he lacks really good receivers. The Texans have lost two of their last three. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert should collect his first postseason win, especially with the way he’s distributing the ball. J.K. Dobbins sets the tempo. Chargers 27, Texans 17

No. 6 Pittsburgh at No. 3 Baltimore

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson points for blocking as he runs.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson has helped the Ravens top 30 points in each of their last four games.
(Getty Images)

Saturday, 5 p.m. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Ravens by 9½. Over/Under: 43½.

The Steelers have lost four in a row, including a 34-17 thumping at Baltimore two weeks ago. Generating offense has been a problem for Pittsburgh, which hasn’t scored more than 17 in the last four games. Meanwhile, Baltimore has topped 30 four weeks in a row. This game is usually close, but ... Ravens 28, Steelers 16

No. 7 Denver at No. 2 Buffalo

Bills quarterback Josh Allen picks runs past Rams linebacker Omar Speights.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been beating teams with his arm and legs this season.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS), Paramount+

Line: Bills by 8½. Over/Under: 47½.

Denver is coming off a decisive win, but against Kansas City’s JV team. As well as Bo Nix has played, it’s a daunting task to make a playoff debut on the road against these Bills. Buffalo has scored at least 40 points in three of its last five games and was 8-0 at home this season. Difficult to keep pace with Josh Allen. Bills 28, Broncos 21

No. 7 Green Bay at No. 2 Philadelphia

The Eagles' Saquon Barkley (26) catches a touchdown pass against the Packers in their season opener.
The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley (26) scored three touchdowns against the Packers in their season opener, including this touchdown catch.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:30 p.m. TV: Channel 11 (Fox), Fox Deportes

Line: Eagles by 4½. Over/Under: 45½.

Both quarterbacks are banged up, with Green Bay’s Jordan Love dealing with numbness in his throwing hand and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts coming off a concussion. The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley ran for three touchdowns in opener against the Packers and now is fresh and rested. Philadelphia’s defense makes the difference in this matchup. Eagles 28, Packers 23

No. 6 Washington at No. 3 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield before a game against the Detroit Lions.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield had the Buccaneers offense moving down the stretch of the regular season.
(Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5 p.m. PST. TV: Channel 4 (NBC), Peacock, Universo

Line: Chargers by 2½. Over/Under: 42½.

Amazing season for quarterback Jayden Daniels, but the Commanders have been up and down this season, at times failing to get star receiver Terry McLaurin involved. Despite a four-game midseason losing streak, Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay have come on strong in recent weeks. Buccaneers 27, Commanders 23

No. 5 Minnesota at No. 4 Rams

Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) sacks Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold for a safety late in October.
The Rams got the best of the Vikings in October, including this Byron Young (0) sack of Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold for a safety.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, 5 p.m. PST. TV: Channel 7 (ABC), ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Line: Vikings by 1½. Over/Under: 47½.

There’s no doubt the Vikings have been impressive this season and have lots of ways to score but Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gets the nod over Sam Darnold. The Rams haven’t consistently clicked on offense recently, but their prime-time performers are rested and should step up. Rams 28, Vikings 24
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

