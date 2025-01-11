Letters to Sports: Cori Close has built her own pyramid of success

Bill Plaschke can never write a better column than his piece about Cori Close and John Wooden. Nor can anyone else.

Ronald Bauer

Torrance

::

Great column by Bill Plaschke on how Cori Close was mentored by John Wooden. I did not know that women’s college basketball was Wooden’s favorite sport. Hopefully, Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice can bring home a championship, like Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández did for the Dodgers.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

::

Thank you for your decision to put the article regarding UCLA coach Cori Close and the basketball team on the front page and above the fold.

I have been a season-ticket holder for more than 10 years and I’ve known about how dynamic coach Close is. She is a wonderful leader, speaker and example of selflessness. She and the team, coaches, and staff have created a wonderful, uplifting environment for not only the players, but for the fans who come to the game. Her connection to coach John Wooden continues to be an inspiration to all.

Steve Shaevel

Woodland Hills