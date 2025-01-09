Rams try to keep focus on playoff game against Vikings amid concerns over fires

Smoke from the recent fires obscures the sun at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Thursday.

Coach Sean McVay and Rams players kept their focus Thursday on preparing for their NFC wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Still, their hearts were with those affected by the wildfires that have ravaged Southern California.

“This is bigger than the game of football,” McVay told reporters during a news conference in Woodland Hills before practice, adding, “It gives you perspective.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said that the Vikings were receiving the Rams’ full attention while the Rams were at the team’s facility in Woodland Hills.

“But we’re also human beings,” Stafford told reporters, “and feel for the people of our community.”

The Rams are scheduled to play the Vikings on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, but the NFL has said the game could be moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., if warranted by conditions in Southern California.

McVay once again noted the larger issue.

“The most important thing is, let’s hopefully get this situation that’s bigger than football under control as quickly as possible so that it gives us the best opportunity to be in L.A.,” he said. “If it’s not in L.A., then the game will still be played and we’ve got to be able to get ready.”

McVay and the Rams navigated a similar situation in November 2018.

In the aftermath of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, and with wildfires raging in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Rams canceled practice while preparing for their game against the Seattle Seahawks. In that instance, many Rams players, coaches and support staff evacuated their homes.

A few days later, after the Rams defeated the Seahawks before an emotional crowd of more than 70,000 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, McVay and his players spoke of their desire to lift spirits.

Or, as former star lineman Aaron Donald said at the time: “Give people something to smile about.”

Rams coach Sean McVay has been trying to keep the focus on their wild-card game against the Vikings while understanding the effects of the fires in Southern California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

McVay reiterated that theme Thursday.

“What sports represents is an opportunity for people to come together and provide a temporary sense of relief from some of the things that they’re going through,” he said. “And I am excited about the opportunity for our team to go compete, and people can be proud to have a team that represents a lot of things that are right about sports.”

McVay said before practice that some Rams employees were directly affected this week by the fires but no players or coaches. However, after the workout, the Rams canceled media access to the locker room so that players possibly affected by the Kennith fire that broke out Thursday afternoon near Woodland Hills could leave, a team official said.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff includes many former Rams staff members and players, including O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, both of whom communicated with McVay this week after seeing devastating video about the fires.

“More just friends checking up,” McVay said, “not necessarily worried about ‘how does that affect our game?’”

On Oct. 24, the Rams defeated the Vikings 30-20 in a Thursday night game at SoFi Stadium. Stafford passed for four touchdowns in a victory that was key in the Rams’ turnaround from a 1-4 start.

Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Kevin Dotson were held out of Sunday’s season finale against the Seahawks so that they would be rested and uninjured for the wild-card game and a playoff run.

“I feel pretty good,” Stafford said, “and rested and ready to go.”

Stafford, 36, is in his 16th NFL season.

During the first 12 with the Detroit Lions, Stafford got three opportunities to participate in the playoffs and did not win a game.

Now he is making his third playoff appearance in four seasons with the Rams, a resume that includes a Super Bowl title to cap the 2021 season.

“I cherish those opportunities because I know how tough they are to get,” Stafford said. “Each season has its own story on how you get there, some are a little more smooth sailing than others.

“Obviously, this one was a tough start, and the way we battled back as a team and as a group is something I’m really proud of, and obviously put ourselves in position to be where we want to be.

“You’ve got to just take every opportunity in this league and run with it.”