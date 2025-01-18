Letters to Sports: Dodgers keep getting richer with Roki Sasaki deal

Chargers fan here. Did the wild-card loss sting? Of course it did. But hiring Jim Harbaugh was the best move the Chargers brass have made. The ride has been awesome so far. Going from 5-12 to 11-6 and a playoff berth in less than one year is a superb foundation to build on.

The Harbaugh process needs to be trusted and Rome wasn’t built in a day. His team still has gaping holes and that was evident in the loss to the highly motivated Houston Texans.

Looking forward to the moves Joe Hortiz and Harbaugh make this offseason to improve the team toward postseason success in 2026

Trust the process and the worm will continue turning!

Felipe Varela

Whittier

To think that the Chargers hung their hats on this over-hyped quarterback Justin Herbert. He’s not what you want in a quarterback. I suggest that the Chargers start looking for a QB who can take the pressure of the playoffs.

G.T. Oka

Rosemead

I call myself a long-suffering Chargers fan. I’ve seen too many seasons end this way and many more that were not even close. I’m optimistic. I see the light at the end of the “Chargering” tunnel. Congratulations on a good season. Here’s to a great season next year.

John Tsutsui

Hurricane, Utah