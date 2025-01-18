Letters to Sports: Dodgers keep getting richer with Roki Sasaki deal

Go beyond the scoreboard
With the Roki $asaki $igning, the Dodgers are edging into Evil Empire territory. Yes, ability and willingness to spend big money are no guarantee of success. The Anaheim Artes are just one (local) example of that. But it sure gives you an advantage. You can not only attract stars such as Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, et al., and easily cover their hefty salaries, but you can also afford to eat or just simply pay tens of millions to role players and under-performers such as Chris Taylor.
Baseball needs a salary cap and minimum payroll.
John Merryman
Redondo Beach
So we get Roki Sasaki! Fantastic! It’s almost embarrassing. Almost.
Tanner Scott. Tanner Scott. Tanner Scott.
Eric Monson
Temecula
Now that Roki Sasaki has chosen to hitch his star to the Dodgers, the only remaining question is how long will it be before he needs Tommy John surgery.
Bill Waxman
Simi Valley
Chargers fan here. Did the wild-card loss sting? Of course it did. But hiring Jim Harbaugh was the best move the Chargers brass have made. The ride has been awesome so far. Going from 5-12 to 11-6 and a playoff berth in less than one year is a superb foundation to build on.
The Harbaugh process needs to be trusted and Rome wasn’t built in a day. His team still has gaping holes and that was evident in the loss to the highly motivated Houston Texans.
Looking forward to the moves Joe Hortiz and Harbaugh make this offseason to improve the team toward postseason success in 2026
Trust the process and the worm will continue turning!
Felipe Varela
Whittier
To think that the Chargers hung their hats on this over-hyped quarterback Justin Herbert. He’s not what you want in a quarterback. I suggest that the Chargers start looking for a QB who can take the pressure of the playoffs.
G.T. Oka
Rosemead
I call myself a long-suffering Chargers fan. I’ve seen too many seasons end this way and many more that were not even close. I’m optimistic. I see the light at the end of the “Chargering” tunnel. Congratulations on a good season. Here’s to a great season next year.
John Tsutsui
Hurricane, Utah
It’s clear from last weekend’s debacle in Houston that the 2024 Chargers are FICTION. How in the world were they favored as they had only beat two teams with winning records the whole season. The Chargers were in the top three easiest schedules in 2024.
The defense did really step up this year, but they can only so much with a weak offense. Someday Justin Herbert might become a great quarterback, however, until the Chargers get a running game, which they haven’t had since LaDainian Tomlinson left, and they can find more than one reliable receiver they will continue to be FICTION. Jim Harbaugh or no Jim Harbaugh.
Larry Stern
Westlake Village
What an incredible accomplishment by the Rams, Cardinals, Vikings, and NFL in relocating the Rams-Vikings game from SoFi to Arizona on such short notice. As usual, Sam Farmer finds the right people to talk to. He put together a terrific story.
Bill Francis
Pasadena
A tip of the helmet to the Arizona Cardinals organization for the assistance they gave the Rams in their move from L.A. to Arizona for the wild-card game. What a refreshing show of class and sportsmanship.
Russell Morgan
Carson
Wow, a vintage performance by Matthew Stafford! Thankfully for the Rams, it was also a vintage performance by Sam Darnold.
Richard Turnage
Burbank
Watching Mick Cronin go apoplectic on the sidelines during the Bruins loss to the Maryland Terrapins last week was a sight not to behold. It’s time to question whether his extreme coaching tantrums are hurting the Bruins play and future recruiting?
Jeffrey Peter
Studio City
Wait a minute. MLB has given two Yankees fans a lifetime ban for attempting to pry a baseball out Mookie Betts’ glove during the World Series? Not sure that’s the best consequence. Thanks to that lifetime ban, those two are going to save thousands of dollars from no longer having to pay for tickets, parking, hot dogs and beer.
Joe Kevany
Mount Washington
There is no finer — or more self-deprecating — .200 hitter in the Baseball Hall of Fame than Bob Uecker, a catcher whose “tools of ignorance” let us in on the joke. So now, if a vantage point in heaven awaits, we know precisely where he’ll be sitting.
Steve Ross
Carmel
The “Mendoza Line” should now be known as the “Mendoza-Uecker Line,” as Mario Mendoza had a career batting average of .215, whereas Bob Uecker’s was exactly .200. Thanks to Mr. Baseball for providing so many laughs.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com
