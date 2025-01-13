Dominant Rams makes themselves at home in Arizona with rout of Vikings

The Rams’ Jared Verse leaps into the end zone to complete a 57-yard fumble return against the Vikings in the second quarter.

Now that’s what you call making yourself right at home, even if it was nearly 400 miles away.

Because of safety concerns caused by wildfires in Southern California, the NFL moved the Rams’ NFC wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium.

But the Rams — on a mission to win and also lift the spirits of their devastated hometown — did not flinch Monday night.

Advertisement

Matthew Stafford passed for two touchdowns and the Rams’ defense dominated in a 27-9 victory that advanced L.A. to an NFC divisional round game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Rams sacked Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold nine times. Cornerback Cobie Durant intercepted a pass, and rookie edge rusher Jared Verse returned a fumble for a touchdown as the Rams beat the Vikings for the second time this season and advanced to the divisional round for the first time since the 2021 season, when they won Super Bowl LVI.

Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner sacks the Vikings’ Sam Darnold in the first quarter of their wild-card playoff game. The Rams finished with nine sacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

It was an exhilarating victory for a Rams team that left Los Angeles on Friday to escape the fires that have devastated the Southland and to prepare for a Vikings team whose only losses during a 14-3 season came against the top-seeded Detroit Lions twice and the Rams.

The Rams made every effort to give the stadium a familiar feel.

There was no giant Oculus videoboard suspended over the field, but the Rams logo was painted at midfield and the end zones were painted blue with yellow letters spelling out RAMS and LOS ANGELES. The digital ribbon boards that ringed the inside of the stadium also were in Rams colors, and the Rams brought their DJ, rock guitarist and mariachi band.

Busloads of fans made the trip, Mookie Betts and several teammates from the World Series champion Dodgers attended, and retired defensive lineman Aaron Donald showed up to comfort his former teammates and root them on.

Advertisement

For all practical purposes it was SoFi East.

Coach Sean McVay built up his team from the moment they lost the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which he rested starters. A victory would have set up a wild-card game against the Washington Commanders or Green Bay Packers but the defeat put the Rams in a potential matchup against the powerful Lions or Vikings.

“We respect all, but we fear none,” McVay said after the game.

If the Rams needed any extra motivation, Lions coach Dan Campbell inadvertently provided it. After his team’s 31-9 victory over the Vikings, he told Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, “I’ll see you in two weeks.” A screenshot of that exchange was taped above a passageway in the Rams’ facility.

A few days later, McVay addressed his players while holding a paperweight emblazoned with “Built for this,” and he emphasized that theme after the Rams practiced Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

The Rams looked the part against a Vikings team that still appeared to be in a funk after their embarrassing loss to the Lions.

The Rams’ Kyren Williams catches a five-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford against the Vikings in their wild-card playoff game. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The typically slow-starting Rams broke from tradition and scored early. They built a 10-0 first-quarter lead on Stafford’s touchdown pass to running back Kyren Williams. They extended it on Verse’s fumble return — exuberantly punctuating the play with a somersault into the end zone — and Stafford’s touchdown pass to tight end Davis Allen for a 24-3 halftime lead.

Advertisement

The Vikings never threatened to make it close.

Now the Rams must get ready to play Philadelphia.

🏈 Rams-Vikings summary Check out the game summary from the Rams’ win Monday.

On Nov. 24, the Eagles stomped the Rams 37-20 at SoFi Stadium behind running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 255 yards, including touchdown runs of 72 and 70 yards.

Defeating the Eagles will be a difficult task, especially on the road.

The Rams showed Monday they are ready for the challenge.