Athletes from foreign countries in the U.S. need visas. Here’s how the process works

There are five types of commonly used travel documents for athletes entering the U.S. — B1/B2, F1, P-1A and O-1A visas as well as the visa waiver program through ESTA. Which one an athlete applies for depends on the type of event he or she is competing in and whether they are receiving payment. These visa categories generally do not have a cap, meaning an unlimited number can be issued annually, although the application and approval process for each class differs widely.

A B1/B2 visa — also known as a tourist visitor visa — is commonly used for professional or amateur athletes competing in a tournament or sporting event in which they are not receiving a salary or payment from a U.S.-based entity beyond incidental expenses. This visa is commonly used by athletes trying out for a team or participating in a national team competition or a friendly soccer match. B1/B2 visa typically permit an individual to stay in the U.S. for up to six months.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi takes a corner kick during a match against Atlanta in October. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Separately athletes from the 42 countries covered by the U.S. Visa Waiver Program can enroll in the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which generally allows athletes to participate in qualifying activities for up to 90 days without needing to apply for B1/B2 visas. Most of the athletes participating in the FIFA World Cup and the Leagues Cup this summer, the men’s World Cup next summer and the L.A. Olympics in 2028 will do so under a B1/B2 visa or ESTA, depending on their country or the passport they carry.

An F1 visa is the most common form of visa used for international student-athletes to attend school and participate in sports for a qualifying U.S. high school, college or university. Student-athletes on an F1 visa are limited in how many hours a week and for whom they are allowed to work outside of school.

A P-1A visa is a non-immigrant visa for internationally recognized athletes to receive compensation to compete, perform and tour in the U.S. These are the visas international baseball players such as the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani (Japan) or soccer players such as Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi (Argentina) are required to obtain to play under contract.

An O-1A visa is a non-immigrant work visa for people who have achieved extraordinary ability in a specific field. In order to qualify, applicants must be able to show evidence that they have been nationally or internationally recognized for their achievements and that they intend to travel to the U.S. to participate in a specific competition or event. This is the class of visa commonly used by international actors and musicians performing in the U.S. Applying for this class of visa, as well as the B1/B2 and P-1A visas, requires a visit to a U.S. embassy or consulate for an interview before being approved.