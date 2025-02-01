Letters to Sports: Readers suspect the Chiefs get help from officials

After watching the Chiefs-Bills game, I am convinced the NFL believes the Chiefs are their Cinderella team, because based on calls the officials, they protect Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. I read two articles questioning the officiating of the Chiefs games. I’m not a big NFL fan but I do know football and this is embarrassing the NFL.

Bob Martinez

Glendale

::

I have watched pro football in person and on TV for decades. In today’s era of television reshowing controversial plays from different angles and follow-up checks by the officials, it is difficult to fool the public. The two calls of controversy in the Chiefs-Bills game were in error.

Whether the refs are biased or under other influences or just negligent, I don’t know, but their actions should be reviewed and adjudicated by professional football, and perhaps the government.

I will add that the widespread legalized gambling in pro sports does not help the picture. It might have nothing to do with Sunday’s game but eventually it will explode and make such referee rulings the subject of investigation.

Michael H. Miller

Pasadena

::

I am watching the Eagles play the Commanders when I should be at SoFi Stadium seeing the Rams and Commanders play. The difference was two blind NFL officials who didn’t see holding on Saquon Barkley’s long run. Look at the run and you will see holding on the defensive end and tackle, that is why the hole was so big. Which makes you think the NFL wants to see Barkley vs Mahomes.

Ed Villanueva

Chino Hills

::

It does seem that the stars in all sports get calls that rookies and “regular” players don’t. Michael Jordan frequently traveled. Greg Maddox got the benefit of the doubt on pitches on the black. Tom Brady sure seemed “protected” by the refs, but he was also a world-class whiner. Yet I think it has more to do with the inconsistency of refs and umps than favoritism or clumsily trying to rig a game.

Today’s high-resolution replays from multiple angles in all sports and baseball’s digitally-imposed strike zone clearly show how good — and bad — some officials really are.

John Meryman

Redondo Beach