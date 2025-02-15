Adam Silver says Hornets haven’t filed a formal protest over rescinded Lakers trade

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the Charlotte Hornets have not filed a formal protest with the league in regard to their canceled trade with the Lakers.

Silver, speaking to the press about a wide range of topics, said the NBA could assess how post-trade physicals are handled in the future.

“I think that the larger issue reflected in your question, in this day and age of sports science, is there a different standard of sort we should be applying in terms of players passing physicals in trades? And it’s something we should look at as a league,” Silver said. “I will say this issue does not come up that often. I can’t even remember, and certainly I don’t think in my tenure a trade has ever — there’s never been a challenge because a player has failed a physical, but almost by definition, you get into a certain level of subjectivity in where that standard is.

“But I think let’s see what Charlotte decides to do here, but I think either way, it’s gotten our attention.”

Silver’s news conference opened with a question about the Lakers’ trade for Luka Doncic, a deal that’s triggered protests in Dallas. Silver tried to debunk conspiracy theories for the Mavericks’ decision.

“In terms of anger with the fan base, I’m empathetic. I understand it. Dallas was in the Finals last year. I’ve already said this before: I like Luka very much. I actually met him before he came into this league when he was at Real Madrid, when we were over there playing a preseason game. It seems genuinely, truly authentic that he was stunned and disappointed. You could see it in his body language,” Silvers said. “Having said all that, I also am sympathetic to the Mavericks’ organization. I’ve known Nico Harrison for a long time from his prior tenure at Nike, and I’ve gotten to be close to Patrick Dumont, our new governor in Dallas. I can say one thing for sure: Whether or not history will ultimately judge this as a smart trade, they did what they thought was in the best interest of their organization.

“I have absolutely no knowledge or belief there were any ulterior motives. There’s no doubt in my mind that the Dumont and Adelson families bought that team to keep it in Dallas. I have no doubt whatsoever that they’re committed to the long-term success of that franchise.”

Silver also expressed optimism about the league’s engagement rates online and the overall health of the product, despite criticism about the increase in three-point attempts. “We’re paying a lot of attention to it. I’m never going to say there isn’t room for improvement,” Silver said. “We’ll continue to look at it and study it, but I am happy with the state of the game right now.”