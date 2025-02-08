Lakers say Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht trade has been rescinded

The Lakers’ trade for center Mark Williams has been “rescinded” because of a “failure to satisfy a condition of the trade,” the Lakers announced Saturday night.

The Lakers had struck a deal to send Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and the Lakers’ 2031 first-round pick to Charlotte for Williams, but the players will now return to their original teams because the trade deadline has passed.

The trade leaves the Lakers with Jaxson Hayes as the lone center on its roster and robs the team of the future 7-foot partner it hoped to pair with the newly acquired Luka Doncic.

None of the people involved in the deal had debuted for their new teams.

It’s believed Williams underwent his formal physical with the Lakers on Friday, according to people familiar with the plan not unauthorized to speak publicly. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said the team was not concerned about his past injuries, but said the Lakers would do “a deep dive” on Williams during his physical.

“So we fully vetted his health stuff,” Pelinka said Thursday. “… He’s had no surgeries. So these are just parts of, he’s still growing into his body. We vetted the injuries he’s had and we’re not concerned about those. We will have a chance to have a physical and continue to do a deep dive and make sure that what we’ve talked about and seen in the EMRs, we’re confident. So we’ll still have that step in the process of doing a full physical before the trade becomes official.”

Williams had a locker inside the Lakers locker room on Saturday but it was empty. He was listed as “questionable” due to the trade pending.

Williams has missed significant time with ankle, back and knee issues since being drafted by the Hornets in 2022, playing just 85 games in two-plus seasons. Rumors about his shaky medical records made their way around the NBA after the Lakers struck the surprise deal, getting a young big to pair with Doncic that wasn’t thought to be available on the trade market.

He had missed just five games since debuting Dec. 3.

Hayes has started the last five games for the Lakers and is averaging 8.0 points and 6.6 rebounds.