Letters to Sports: Mick Cronin needs to show accountability for UCLA’s woes

As a die-hard Bruin fan and alumnus, I have grown very tired of Mick Cronin blaming everyone (players and now fans) but himself for his team’s losses. Mick, you are coaching 18- to 22-year-olds. Therefore, pretty much every loss falls squarely on your shoulders. Be a man and show some accountability. Perhaps pay heed to the words of the legendary John Wooden: “You are not a failure until you start blaming others for your mistakes.”
Nick Rose
Newport Coast
UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s “everybody else is to blame but me” and “one mistake and you’re pulled from the game” coaching style isn’t his biggest problem.
His game-time coaching decisions are atrocious. If he’s so concerned about defense, why is Aday Mara given very limited minutes on the court? It’s Mara’s defense that turned the tide on UCLA’s fortunes. His shot blocking and intimidation are the major reasons UCLA’s record is as good as it is.
It’s time for UCLA to show Cronin the door.
Ray McKown
Torrance
Were she still alive, my dear, beloved grandma would’ve reminded coach Cronin that when you point a finger there are three more pointing back at you.
Steve Ross
Carmel
Years ago I visited a UCLA basketball practice under coach John Wooden. When I entered Pauley Pavilion, I saw only two figures: coach Wooden and Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).
Alcindor was at the free-throw line. Yes, the storied coach was spending time alone with his rising star to help him make free throws. Apparently, that is what Mick Cronin must do if UCLA is to win any of its remaining games.
Martin A. Brower
Corona del Mar
The NBA All-Star weekend should be named the “NBA Circus.” It was a three-ring affair with three games being played with Old Stars, New Stars, Rising Stars. There were the usual slam dunk, three-point shooting and other skills contests, adding to the carnival show. Warriors guard Steph Curry, the MVP in the title game, simply said, “I had fun.” Really? For viewers, it was no fun and ridiculous to watch.
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
The NBA All-Star weekend predictably turned out to be a No-Star dud. Top players (LeBron James, Anthony Edwards) sat out to be ready for the next game. Virtually none of the players gave any effort. The dunk contest had no one that anybody heard of. None of the players even had a good word to say and would have rather had the time off (and it showed).
But as NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, the game makes money and sells merchandise. Proving above all it’s less about the product and all about the Benjamins.
Bob Goldstone
Corona del Mar
I know, I just know, that you will get letters criticizing LeBron James for being selfish for missing the All-Star Game. After all, he is the most polarizing player since, maybe, Allen Iverson. But I know, I just know that those same people would complain that James was selfish had he played and then been forced to miss Lakers games because of aggravated injuries.
I am glad that he passed on this exhibition so that he can heal and be more healthy and available for the Lakers. I love watching him play and will be sorry to see him retire.
Andrew E. Rubin
Los Angeles
Over the years MLB has had the best All-Star Game of the four major sports. The NFL and NBA can’t seem to figure out how to make it appealing to the fans, or gain any interest in their own players participating in these events.
However, the NHL nailed it with their 4 Nations Face-Off. The NHL raised the bar with their all-out play in this series. The skating, checking, intensity and even fighting was played at a high level. Even the fans got into it with the booing of the opposing teams national anthems. Here is something you never (or rarely hear), but kudos to commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHL for putting on the 4 Nations Face-Off. It was edge-of-your-seat TV viewing.
Chris Sorce
Fountain Valley
Once again, can we please forget the “great Mookie Betts experiment” of him playing shortstop? One of the best outfielders in baseball being asked to play infield just doesn’t make sense, especially considering the Dodgers astounding talent surplus. Why not Tommy Edman? Why not Miguel Rojas? Leave Mookie alone in the outfield where he’ll probably bat .300 again and throw out dozens of runners trying to take an extra base!
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
I don’t know nearly enough to debate the substance of Dylan Hernández’s columns (although I do enjoy reading them). However, I do have a great deal of respect for proper English grammar, and must therefore recognize Mr. Hernández’s spot-on prose in his Feb. 14 Clayton Kershaw piece: “...with whom he would sign...”. Perfection; sheer perfection. Grammarians everywhere are rejoicing.
Beryl Arbit
Encino
