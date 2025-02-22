Letters to Sports: Mick Cronin needs to show accountability for UCLA’s woes

The NBA All-Star weekend should be named the “NBA Circus.” It was a three-ring affair with three games being played with Old Stars, New Stars, Rising Stars. There were the usual slam dunk, three-point shooting and other skills contests, adding to the carnival show. Warriors guard Steph Curry, the MVP in the title game, simply said, “I had fun.” Really? For viewers, it was no fun and ridiculous to watch.

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

The NBA All-Star weekend predictably turned out to be a No-Star dud. Top players (LeBron James, Anthony Edwards) sat out to be ready for the next game. Virtually none of the players gave any effort. The dunk contest had no one that anybody heard of. None of the players even had a good word to say and would have rather had the time off (and it showed).

But as NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, the game makes money and sells merchandise. Proving above all it’s less about the product and all about the Benjamins.

Bob Goldstone

Corona del Mar

I know, I just know, that you will get letters criticizing LeBron James for being selfish for missing the All-Star Game. After all, he is the most polarizing player since, maybe, Allen Iverson. But I know, I just know that those same people would complain that James was selfish had he played and then been forced to miss Lakers games because of aggravated injuries.

I am glad that he passed on this exhibition so that he can heal and be more healthy and available for the Lakers. I love watching him play and will be sorry to see him retire.

Andrew E. Rubin

Los Angeles

Over the years MLB has had the best All-Star Game of the four major sports. The NFL and NBA can’t seem to figure out how to make it appealing to the fans, or gain any interest in their own players participating in these events.

However, the NHL nailed it with their 4 Nations Face-Off. The NHL raised the bar with their all-out play in this series. The skating, checking, intensity and even fighting was played at a high level. Even the fans got into it with the booing of the opposing teams national anthems. Here is something you never (or rarely hear), but kudos to commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHL for putting on the 4 Nations Face-Off. It was edge-of-your-seat TV viewing.

Chris Sorce

Fountain Valley