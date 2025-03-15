Letters to Sports: Cooper Kupp will continue to have plenty of fans in L.A.

Newsletter
During my 60 years as a diehard Rams fan, many players, coaches and owners have come and gone; and I’ve always stood steadfast with the team. Cooper Kupp is the first player for whom I will actively cheer and support no matter where he lands. His leadership by example, his accomplishments on the field, his love of family, his service to our community and his dedication to excellence all herald his standing as a remarkable athlete and wonderful human being. Best of luck, Coop.
David Griffin
Los Angeles
When following each of the major professional sports leagues, I often scratch my head when a player jumps from a team with which they’ve had years of tenure to a team over relatively few dollars. I always seem to ask myself, where is that player’s loyalty? Then we witness the Rams’ treatment of Cooper Kupp, after many seasons of productivity, discarding him like he is an insignificant contributor to the franchise’s success, and it starkly reminds me that professional sports is just a business.
Ron Yukelson
San Luis Obispo
I don’t know why the Rams and Cooper Kupp couldn’t work something out. Seems pretty stOOOOpid to me.
Steve Horn
Glendale
Re: “Musselman rips Trojans for not ratcheting it up in rivalry game”
There are only two possible reasons why the USC men’s basketball team plays poor defense and turns the ball over with great frequency: (1) the players are not physically able to play good defense and secure the ball; or (2) they are not coached well enough to execute at a high level. Both are the responsibility of the head coach and staff. Apparently, Eric Musselman (not unlike his cross-town rival) has never heard of Harry Truman’s aphorism about where the buck stops.
Dave Sanderson
La Cañada
I’m so tired of these crybabies complaining about Mick Cronin (youngest coach to 500 wins). To paraphrase Rick Pitino, “John Wooden is not walking through those doors, folks.”
Donald Nunnari
Yorba Linda
I am approaching 80, so perhaps confusion is to be expected. In basketball, the USC women won the Big Ten regular season championship while the UCLA women won the Big Ten tournament. Who is the Big Ten champion? No wonder I am such a huge wrestling fan where Penn State won the league and tournament so I am not left scratching my head while trying to answer seemingly unanswerable questions.
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
I do not think I will ever get used to seeing a headline where USC and UCLA are in Indiana battling it out for a Big Ten title. Just doesn’t make any sense to me, but I guess it makes dollars for them.
Paul Burns
Granada Hills
Can someone please remind [bleepin’] JJ Redick that when he’s filmed [bleepin’] talking to his team or to the [bleepin’] media about the team, he’s on the [bleepin’] TV for all to see including kids? What’s with the [bleepin’] potty mouth during most of his [bleepin’] soundbites? Is that the kind of image he wants kids to see, including his own sons? Show some [bleepin’] respect for Jeanie Buss, the Lakers and their fans.
Danny Balber Jr.
Pasadena
“And away he goes!” Thank you, Trevor Denman, for bringing the sport of kings to all us commoners.
Rhys Thomas
Valley Glen
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com
