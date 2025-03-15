Letters to Sports: Cooper Kupp will continue to have plenty of fans in L.A.

During my 60 years as a diehard Rams fan, many players, coaches and owners have come and gone; and I’ve always stood steadfast with the team. Cooper Kupp is the first player for whom I will actively cheer and support no matter where he lands. His leadership by example, his accomplishments on the field, his love of family, his service to our community and his dedication to excellence all herald his standing as a remarkable athlete and wonderful human being. Best of luck, Coop.

David Griffin

Los Angeles

When following each of the major professional sports leagues, I often scratch my head when a player jumps from a team with which they’ve had years of tenure to a team over relatively few dollars. I always seem to ask myself, where is that player’s loyalty? Then we witness the Rams’ treatment of Cooper Kupp, after many seasons of productivity, discarding him like he is an insignificant contributor to the franchise’s success, and it starkly reminds me that professional sports is just a business.

Ron Yukelson

San Luis Obispo

I don’t know why the Rams and Cooper Kupp couldn’t work something out. Seems pretty stOOOOpid to me.

Advertisement

Steve Horn

Glendale