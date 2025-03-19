Advertisement
Photos: Dodger Blue overtakes Tokyo for season-opening series

People line up outside a store.
People line up outside a New Balance Harajuku to purchase special edition Shohei Ohtani shoes early Saturday morning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
Robert Gauthier

TOKYO — The Dodgers have transformed into Japan’s MLB team after signing Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki the last two seasons. All the glitz of the Dodger’s Hollywood roster came to Tokyo, marking a second straight year the Dodgers have opened their season in Asia.

Times staff photographer Robert Gauthier offers a glimpse of what the Dodgers’ Tokyo trip has looked like, where the city flowed with Dodger blue.

Thousands gather in Haneda Airport terminal 3
LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani enters the field at the Tokyo Dome for a workout ahead of this weeks MLB Tokyo Series 2025.
Thousands gather in Haneda Airport and the Tokyo Dome to get a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers.

Cardboard cutouts of Dodgers players.

MLB Fan Fest allows fans to pose for photos with cardboard cutouts of their favorite players.

Dodgers fans try on caps at the official MLB Tokyo Series 2025 souvenir store.

The omnipresent Shohei Ohtani is projected on billboards throughout central Tokyo.

A security officer guards the entrance to the Tokyo Dome field as workouts begin for The LA Dodgers.

People view a pop up Shohei Ohtani museum at the New Balance Harajuku store early Saturday morning.

Miguel Rojas takes a selfie with the members of J-Pop trio MiSaMo, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Tokyo Dome grounds crews apply the finishing touches to home plate before the Dodgers play an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants.

Fans arrive early to watch the LA Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs play the first game of the season.

Fans holding signs for Ohtani arrive early to get a glimpse of the superstar.

Koki Yamaguch corrals his boys, Hataka, 3, and Kyoji, 1, as they scurry around the Tokyo Dome.

Koki Yamaguch corrals his boys, Hataka, 3, and Kyoji, 1, as they scurry around the Tokyo Dome.

Fans along the third base line crane to take photos of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani as vigilant ushers wearing batting helmets look on.

Ohtani is introduced, surrounded by Pikachus.

The LA Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs play the first game of the season at the MLB Tokyo Series 2025.
A food vendor walks the stadium during the first game of the season at the Tokyo Dome.

A young pitcher prepares to throw a poem on ball during opening ceremonies at the MLB Tokyo Series 2025, in the Tokyo Dome.

A young pitcher prepares to throw a pitch during opening ceremonies.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

