Complete coverage: Dodgers sign Shohei Ohtani to record deal

Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s top free agent, agreed to a 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers on Saturday, reviving the team’s World Series title aspirations and ending months of speculation about where the two-time American League MVP would continue his prolific career.

The Angels — Ohtani’s former team — along with the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs were among the teams pursuing Ohtani in free agency.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ohtani joining the Dodgers.