Complete coverage: Dodgers sign Shohei Ohtani to record deal
Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s top free agent, agreed to a 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers on Saturday, reviving the team’s World Series title aspirations and ending months of speculation about where the two-time American League MVP would continue his prolific career.
The Angels — Ohtani’s former team — along with the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs were among the teams pursuing Ohtani in free agency.
Here’s everything you need to know about Ohtani joining the Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani, who earned two-time MVP honors with the Angels, is staying in Southern California and will join the star-studded Dodgers lineup.
Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers gives them the perfect player at the perfect time in the team’s pursuit of another World Series title.
The best player in the sport now has a much better chance to reach his goal of being in a World Series.
Adding Shohei Ohtani to their lineup should only help the Dodgers continue their dominance of the division, at least in the regular season.
It’s a stressful time for a group of Japanese reporters whose lives could be upended if Shohei Ohtani signs with a team outside of Southern California.