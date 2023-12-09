Advertisement
Dodgers

Complete coverage: Dodgers sign Shohei Ohtani to record deal

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers for the Angels during a game against the Houston Astros in May.
Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers for the Angels during a game against the Houston Astros in May. Ohtani agreed to a North American record 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers on Saturday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s top free agent, agreed to a 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers on Saturday, reviving the team’s World Series title aspirations and ending months of speculation about where the two-time American League MVP would continue his prolific career.

The Angels — Ohtani’s former team — along with the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs were among the teams pursuing Ohtani in free agency.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ohtani joining the Dodgers.

An illustration of Shohei Ohtani holding up his glove and wearing a Dodgers uniform

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani announces he is signing with the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, who earned two-time MVP honors with the Angels, is staying in Southern California and will join the star-studded Dodgers lineup.

Anaheim, CA - July 21: Evening sunlight illuminates Angels starting pitcher and two-way player Shohei Ohtani.
Plaschke: Can you believe it? Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s new Babe Ruth, is a Dodger

Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers gives them the perfect player at the perfect time in the team’s pursuit of another World Series title.

Angels' Shohei Ohtani reacts to a play in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 21, 2023.

Hernández: Shohei Ohtani joining the Dodgers is a huge win for all of baseball

The best player in the sport now has a much better chance to reach his goal of being in a World Series.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: American League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Shaikin: Ohtani to the Dodgers and oh no to the rest of the NL West

Adding Shohei Ohtani to their lineup should only help the Dodgers continue their dominance of the division, at least in the regular season.

Members of the media await the arrival of Los Angeles Angels baseball player Shohei Ohtani at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Shohei Ohtani’s free agency could also be life changing for Japanese reporters

It’s a stressful time for a group of Japanese reporters whose lives could be upended if Shohei Ohtani signs with a team outside of Southern California.

