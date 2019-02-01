Jared Goff is fifth Cal quarterback to start in a Super Bowl, tops from college ranks

In the Super Bowl: Kapp was not known for throwing the prettiest of passes — some traveled end over end or were as wobbly as wounded ducks — but he was proficient enough in 1969 to help the Minnesota Vikings, with their Purple People Eaters defense, to a 12-2 record and playoff wins over the Rams and Cleveland Browns. But the Vikings were no match for the Kansas City Chiefs in a 23-7 Super Bowl IV loss in Tulane Stadium. Kapp completed 16 of 25 passes for 183 yards, was sacked three times for a loss of 27 yards, had two passes intercepted and lost a fumble.