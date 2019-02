Jared Goff is fifth Cal quarterback to start in a Super Bowl, tops from college ranks

In the Super Bowl: Goff went from a battered rookie who was winless in seven 2016 starts to a playoff quarterback in 2017 and Super Bowl quarterback this season. “I think everything I learned at Cal, especially with my first year being tough and kind of similar to my first year in the NFL, helped prepare me for the last few years,” Goff said. “You learn so much about yourself in college, how to be a leader, what not to do. I think all of that carries over to the NFL.”