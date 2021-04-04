UCLA vs. Gonzaga in the NCAA Final Four

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) passes between UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3), forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half of a men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, during the first half of a men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang reacts after making a basket during the first half of a men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Gonzaga, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) shoots over Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) during the first half of a men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives up court ahead of Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the first half of a men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, and UCLA forward Cody Riley fight for the opening tipoff at the start of a men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)