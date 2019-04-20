Valorie Kondos Field’s transformation of UCLA gymnastics will live on past her tenure

“People have asked me what I’m going to take with me into my next ventures and that is one thing that really stands out,” Kondos Field said, turning toward Breaux as they shared a table at a news conference. “Even when I just look at you I see this healthy, competitive nature that it’s really, really fun to train hard and compete to win. And at the end of the day, D-D has always been so great at this, that even if you don’t win, you can still feel proud of your efforts. It’s not all about winning and that was something I knew absolutely nothing about, and I learned all of that from them in the SEC.”