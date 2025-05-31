UCLA facing WCWS elimination after comeback sputters in loss to Texas Tech
OKLAHOMA CITY — UCLA had its chances against a familiar foe at the Women’s College World Series on Saturday.
But the Bruins, who walked off with a win against Oregon late early Friday morning, failed to duplicate the same magic against Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady.
Canady, the hard-throwing former Stanford ace, pitched a complete game seven-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks to help secure a 3-1 win for the Red Raiders and a spot in Monday’s semifinals.
The Bruins left five runners on base against Canady — three in the second inning and two more in the seventh. Back-to-back singles by Alexis Ramirez and Rylee Slimp to lead off the seventh gave UCLA hope against Canady.
But Bragg popped out to second, pinch-hitter Sofia Mujica struck out and Slimp was tagged out to end the game.
The Bruins (55-12) now must travel a different path if they are going to challenge for a 13th national title. UCLA plays Tennessee on Sunday at noon (PDT) and must win to extend their season.
Texas Tech (52-12) needs just one win to reach the championship series. The Red Raiders will face either four-time defending champion Oklahoma or Oregon, who play Sunday.
Taylor Tinsley (15-5) pitched a complete game four-hitter with one walk and two strikeouts for UCLA, which scored on a solo home run by Kaniya Bragg in the fifth to make it 1-1.
