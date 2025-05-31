UCLA facing WCWS elimination after comeback sputters in loss to Texas Tech

UCLA starting pitcher Taylor Tinsley, shown here delivering against UC Santa Barbara on May 16, gave up four hits and three earned runs in a 3-1 loss to Texas Tech at the Women’s College World Series on Saturday.

UCLA had its chances against a familiar foe at the Women’s College World Series on Saturday.

But the Bruins, who walked off with a win against Oregon late early Friday morning, failed to duplicate the same magic against Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady.

Canady, the hard-throwing former Stanford ace, pitched a complete game seven-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks to help secure a 3-1 win for the Red Raiders and a spot in Monday’s semifinals.

The Bruins left five runners on base against Canady — three in the second inning and two more in the seventh. Back-to-back singles by Alexis Ramirez and Rylee Slimp to lead off the seventh gave UCLA hope against Canady.

But Bragg popped out to second, pinch-hitter Sofia Mujica struck out and Slimp was tagged out to end the game.

The Bruins (55-12) now must travel a different path if they are going to challenge for a 13th national title. UCLA plays Tennessee on Sunday at noon (PDT) and must win to extend their season.

Texas Tech (52-12) needs just one win to reach the championship series. The Red Raiders will face either four-time defending champion Oklahoma or Oregon, who play Sunday.

Taylor Tinsley (15-5) pitched a complete game four-hitter with one walk and two strikeouts for UCLA, which scored on a solo home run by Kaniya Bragg in the fifth to make it 1-1.