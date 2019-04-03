UCLA picks up commitment from quarterback Parker McQuarrie

UCLA coach Chip Kelly ventured to his home state to land the Bruins’ latest recruit, securing a commitment Wednesday from highly touted New Hampshire quarterback Parker McQuarrie.
McQuarrie, a 6-foot-7, 208-pound standout from Weare (N.H.) St. Paul’s School, is listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He was also being pursued by Michigan, Miami, Boston College and Massachusetts, according to 247Sports.
McQuarrie is the second quarterback to commit to the Bruins in three days, joining Blake Kirshner of Santa Clarita Christian School in Canyon Country.
The Bruins are in need of quarterbacks, with only three on their roster in sophomore Dorian Thompson-Robinson, redshirt sophomore Austin Burton and freshman Chase Griffin. Two other quarterbacks have switched positions, with Matt Lynch moving to tight end and Josiah Norwood moving to receiver.