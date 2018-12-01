UCLA heads into ‘toughest part of schedule’

The Lions, off to the best start in school history, are ranked No. 25 in the NET ranking, which has replaced the RPI as the primary measure of a team’s strength in the view of the selection committee that will pick and seed teams for the NCAA tournament. Next up on UCLA’s schedule will be games against No. 29 Notre Dame (6-1), No. 9 Belmont (6-0), No. 40 Cincinnati (6-1) and No. 15 Ohio State (6-1).