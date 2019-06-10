Top-seeded UCLA eliminated by Michigan in NCAA super regional upset

As the final outs of UCLA’s season dwindled away, so did the hope of a comeback. Fans began trickling out of Jackie Robinson Stadium after the Bruins failed to bring home a runner from third with one out in the seventh. More hit the exits at the end of the eighth, an inning in which UCLA’s Chase Strumpf hit a long fly ball to right that died at the wall for an out. Michigan added an insurance run in the top the ninth, giving Keizer just enough breathing room to work around a pair of baserunners in the bottom half of the frame.