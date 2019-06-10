Top-seeded UCLA eliminated by Michigan in NCAA super regional upset

As daylight gave way to darkness Sunday, slowly draining away a bright blue day, the sun finally set on UCLA’s once-promising baseball season too.
Over and over again this postseason, the top-seeded Bruins had been able to postpone the long night of the offseason for at least one more day. Four times, they survived an elimination game. But on Sunday, they ran out of time.
In the decisive third game of the Los Angeles super regional, UCLA lost to third-seeded Michigan 4-2. The Bruins finished the year 52-11, falling tantalizingly close to their first College World Series appearance since winning the title in 2013.
At first, it looked like the Bruins’ dream trip to Omaha might come true. Senior designated hitter Jake Pries negated Michigan’s early 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the second. The Bruins took the lead an inning later when leadoff hitter Garrett Mitchell tripled to right field — Michigan outfielder Jordan Brewer slipped trying to track down the line drive — and scored on a groundout by Ryan Kreidler.
It turned into a nightmare before long, though. UCLA’s infield misplayed a pickoff opportunity with runners on the corners in the top of the fifth, failing to throw out a Michigan baserunner caught between first and second. Moments later, the Wolverines’ Ako Thomas lined a two-run single up the middle to put his team up 3-2.
Behind a seven-inning, two-run start from Tommy Henry and a two-inning save from Benjamin Keizer, Michigan (46-20) never trailed again.
As the final outs of UCLA’s season dwindled away, so did the hope of a comeback. Fans began trickling out of Jackie Robinson Stadium after the Bruins failed to bring home a runner from third with one out in the seventh. More hit the exits at the end of the eighth, an inning in which UCLA’s Chase Strumpf hit a long fly ball to right that died at the wall for an out. Michigan added an insurance run in the top the ninth, giving Keizer just enough breathing room to work around a pair of baserunners in the bottom half of the frame.
On the night, UCLA went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base — at last going cold after proving so opportunistic during previous do-or-die moments this postseason.
After the Wolverines recorded the final out, clinching their first College World Series berth since 1984, the Bruins could only somberly stare at the celebration through teary eyes and parted fingers. That’s how their season ended, sitting in their home dugout, watching Michigan dance all the way to Omaha, instead of themselves.