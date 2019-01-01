Profiling Murry Bartow, UCLA's interim basketball coach

Bartow was a graduate assistant for two seasons under Knight at Indiana, where the Hoosiers won the national championship in 1987 largely thanks to a shooting guard named Steve Alford. Bartow was known to scribble his thoughts in red notebooks that he brought with him to Westwood after Alford hired him last spring as his lead defensive assistant coach. The Bruins rank No. 79 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, an improvement from No. 103 last season.