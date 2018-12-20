A look at the newest members of UCLA's football team

Players who signed letters of intent, grants-in-aid and or offers of admission to UCLA on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.
Player, Position, Height, Weight, (School) Location
Josh Carlin, offensive lineman, 6-4, 277, (Sierra Canyon High) Chatsworth
Duke Clemens, offensive lineman, 6-4, 271, (Punahou High) Honolulu
Chase Griffin, quarterback, 5-11, 190, (Hutto High) Hutto, Texas
Jaylen Erwin, wide receiver, 5-11, 173, (Hutchinson Community College) Hutchinson, Kan.
Hayden Harris, linebacker, 6-6, 210, (Eastside Catholic High) Sammamish, Wash.
Datona Jackson, defensive lineman, 6-4, 270, (College of the Desert) Palm Desert
Carl Jones, defensive back, 6-0, 193, (Bakersfield High) Bakersfield
Keegan Jones, running back, 5-9, 175, (Cleveland High) Cleveland, Tenn.
Siale Liku, offensive/defensive lineman, 6-3, 323, (Oakland High) Oakland
Shamar Martin, defensive back, 5-11, 171, (Morse High) San Diego
Jahmon McClendon, running back, 6-1, 211, (Monte Vista High) Spring Valley
Kain Medrano, wide receiver, 6-2, 196, (Pueblo East High) Pueblo, Colo.
William Nimmo, defensive back, 6-1, 184, (Mater Dei High) Santa Ana
Sean Rhyan, offensive lineman, 6-5, 309, (San Juan Hills High) San Juan Capistrano
Beau Taylor, offensive lineman, 6-5, 272, (Bishop Gorman High) Las Vegas
John Ward, linebacker, 6-3, 227, (Palmdale High) Palmdale