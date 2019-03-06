Apparent injury keeps UCLA's Chase Griffin from throwing on first day of spring practice

Sophomore Alec Anderson took first-team repetitions at left tackle, putting him squarely in the mix to take over for the departed Andre James. Incoming freshman Sean Rhyan could also compete for that spot once he arrives for fall camp. … Sophomore Stephan Blaylock moved into the first-team safety spot vacated by the departure of Adarius Pickett. … Griffin was among six newcomers who enrolled early in order to participate in spring practices. The others were running back Keegan Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Erwin, defensive lineman Datona Jackson, defensive back William Nimmo and punter Carson Olivas. … Linebacker Mique Juarez and defensive linemen Marcus Moore and Moses Robinson-Carr appeared to be absent from practice. Nimmo was wearing Juarez’s No. 32. … Nimmo, linebacker Josh Woods, defensive back Kenny Churchwell and receiver Dymond Lee wore yellow jerseys to signify they were recovering from injuries and off limit from contact. Woods and Churchwell are recovering from torn knee ligaments suffered in fall camp, and Lee underwent off-season ankle surgery. Nimmo’s injury was not immediately known.