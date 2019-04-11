UCLA receiver Jaylen Erwin is ready to prove he belongs at elite level

Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia hasn’t had a cheering section of teammates at track meets, where he throws shot put and discus for the Bruins, but that could be changing. “They have a meet against ’SC coming up [April 28],” said fellow defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, “so we’ll for sure try to be out there to support our brother.” … Manoa said he would not commence his Mormon mission before next season, allowing him to play for the Bruins in 2019. … Kelly said he wouldn’t know the format for the spring game on April 20 until he has a better idea of the team’s available depth. That may not be the only consideration in play. The spring game last year consisted of only one half, Kelly said, because the Pac-12 Networks had only allotted an hour for its broadcast.