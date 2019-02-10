UCLA squanders 22-point lead, lose at the buzzer to Utah 93-92

Murry Bartow could only stand expressionless with his arms crossed, as if frozen in time.
His team had just squandered a 22-point lead over the final 12 minutes of a 93-92 loss to Utah that qualified as its most crushing of the season.
Parker Van Dyke’s NBA-range three-pointer as the buzzer sounded capped the crazy comeback for the Utes, who benefited from a questionable strategy in the final seconds when Bartow had his team intentionally foul Utah with a three-point lead.
Utah’s Sedrick Barefield made both free throws to make it a one-point game with 6.9 seconds left. Utah then fouled UCLA guard David Singleton, who missed one of two free throws with 5.9 seconds left to give the Bruins a 92-90 lead.
Utah then worked the ball to Van Dyke for the game-winner that prompted his teammates to mob him.
The craziness started in earnest when Van Dyke made a three-pointer that pulled the Utes to within 84-81 with 50 seconds left. When Singleton was fouled and missed the first free throw, it was UCLA’s fifth miss in its last six attempts.
Utah eventually made the score 87-85 on Timmy Allen’s put-back with 19 seconds left, but UCLA broke Utah’s full-court press and guard Prince Ali found Cody Riley for a dunk that extended the Bruins’ lead to four points.
Utah’s Both Gach hit a deep three-pointer that pulled the Utes to within 89-88 before Singleton made two free throws that put the Bruins back up by three points.
UCLA point guard Jaylen Hands starred from the game’s opening minute, when he threw a bounce pass to Jalen Hill for a dunk, and finished with a career-high 27 points on eight-for-12 shooting to go with seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and only two turnovers.
Forward Kris Wilkes added 17 points for the Bruins (12-12, 5-6 Pac-12 Conference).
Bartow paired Cody Riley alongside Hill in the frontcourt in the absence of center Moses Brown, who was benched until the game’s final seconds after being late to a morning shootaround, and the Bruins mostly thrived without their 7-footer while building a 17-point halftime lead.
Their ball movement was crisp, their defense was active and their shot-making was uncanny. UCLA made 21 of 30 shots (70%) in the first half without Brown, who entered the game making a team-high 65.2% of his shots.
Bartow threw Utah a curveball when he had his team come out in a man-to-man defense for the first time since he replaced coach Steve Alford. The Bruins sprinkled in some aggressive halfcourt traps, forcing a handful of turnovers. Hands poked the ball away on one Utah possession, leading to a one-handed Prince Ali outlet pass that ended in a Hands tomahawk dunk.
Hands had the basketball equivalent of a perfect game going in the first half, making all five of his shots on the way to 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals to go with zero turnovers.
The Bruins also showed some of their best precision of the season on offense, guard David Singleton slipping behind the defense for a backdoor layup on a pass from Hill. Hill and Riley proved to be a formidable tandem late in the first half when Riley threw alley-oop passes to Hill for dunks on back-to-back possessions.
Riley finished with 11 points and five rebounds in his first start since late December and Hill added 12 points and three rebounds.
Utah, which was coming off a seven-point triumph over USC on Wednesday, appeared rattled by UCLA’s crisp display, its nine turnovers in the first half more than double the Bruins’ four.