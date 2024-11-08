UCLA vs. Iowa: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

‘I didn’t want to be bought’: Why Jay Toia returned to lead UCLA’s scrappy defense
A season of monotony has played out with a numbing sameness on the interior of UCLA’s defensive line.
On almost every play, two or three offensive linemen converge on Jay Toia, massive bodies colliding in an attempt to neutralize the Bruins defensive tackle.
Taken in isolation, it might seem like a win for coaches committing nearly 1,000 pounds to counteract an otherwise unstoppable force. Halfway through the season, Toia has tallied just 12 tackles, half a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.
DeShaun Foster notched his first coaching and road wins simultaneously, UCLA surviving the heat and a special teams meltdown to beat Hawaii.
His first winning streak came courtesy of back-to-back triumphs over Rutgers and Nebraska as part of a brutal travel schedule in which the Bruins will log an estimated 22,048 miles.
One first that would involve only a short bus ride has maddeningly eluded him. The Bruins have not won a game at the stadium their coach has called home for more than a quarter of a century, going 0-3 this season.
UCLA (3-5) will try to win its third consecutive game when it faces Iowa (6-3) at the Rose Bowl on Friday at 6 p.m. PST. The game will air Fox and will be available on 570 AM in the Los Angeles area.
Here are the betting odds for Saturday’s game between the Bruins and Iowa: