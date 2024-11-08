UCLA vs. Iowa: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

‘I didn’t want to be bought’: Why Jay Toia returned to lead UCLA’s scrappy defense

UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia probably could play at any of the nation’s top-ranked college football programs, but he has his reasons for staying on the Bruins.

A season of monotony has played out with a numbing sameness on the interior of UCLA’s defensive line.

On almost every play, two or three offensive linemen converge on Jay Toia, massive bodies colliding in an attempt to neutralize the Bruins defensive tackle.

Taken in isolation, it might seem like a win for coaches committing nearly 1,000 pounds to counteract an otherwise unstoppable force. Halfway through the season, Toia has tallied just 12 tackles, half a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.