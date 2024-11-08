Advertisement
Live UCLA football vs. Iowa

UCLA vs. Iowa: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Ethan Garbers and UCLA look to extend their winning streak to three games when the Bruins play host to Iowa at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PST.

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers looks to throw against Oregon.
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
‘I didn’t want to be bought’: Why Jay Toia returned to lead UCLA’s scrappy defense

UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia (93) enters the field before an NCAA football game against Indiana.
UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia probably could play at any of the nation’s top-ranked college football programs, but he has his reasons for staying on the Bruins.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Ben Bolch

A season of monotony has played out with a numbing sameness on the interior of UCLA’s defensive line.

On almost every play, two or three offensive linemen converge on Jay Toia, massive bodies colliding in an attempt to neutralize the Bruins defensive tackle.

Taken in isolation, it might seem like a win for coaches committing nearly 1,000 pounds to counteract an otherwise unstoppable force. Halfway through the season, Toia has tallied just 12 tackles, half a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Can UCLA get its first home win under DeShaun Foster? Five things to watch vs. Iowa

DeShaun Foster raises his fist after his team's 27-20 win over Nebraska.
(Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press)
By Ben Bolch

DeShaun Foster notched his first coaching and road wins simultaneously, UCLA surviving the heat and a special teams meltdown to beat Hawaii.

His first winning streak came courtesy of back-to-back triumphs over Rutgers and Nebraska as part of a brutal travel schedule in which the Bruins will log an estimated 22,048 miles.

One first that would involve only a short bus ride has maddeningly eluded him. The Bruins have not won a game at the stadium their coach has called home for more than a quarter of a century, going 0-3 this season.

UCLA vs. Iowa: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

UCLA (3-5) will try to win its third consecutive game when it faces Iowa (6-3) at the Rose Bowl on Friday at 6 p.m. PST. The game will air Fox and will be available on 570 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the betting odds for Saturday’s game between the Bruins and Iowa:
