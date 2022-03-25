Live updates: UCLA vs. North Carolina game time, TV, analysis and more

If it’s the last run for this special UCLA team, the Bruins want to make it a marathon
PHILADELPHIA — If you watch it closely before tipoff, you can begin to understand why Mick Cronin wanted to keep this team intact as long as possible.
You can hear the Bruins’ devotion to one another in the way they roar after Tyger Campbell throws a between-the-legs lob off the backboard to Jaime Jaquez Jr. for a rim-rattling dunk as part of a pregame tradition.
You can see it in the way David Singleton playfully bounces off his teammates’ bodies after delivering a stream-of-consciousness speech in the hype huddle.
You can feel it in the way they lock arms around each other’s shoulders, no one wanting to budge.
Cronin could recruit more highly ranked prospects, have better teams, win more games at UCLA.
Plaschke: UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell responds to offensive hair taunts with clutch play
The first thing you notice is the hair.
Of course you do. Everybody does. It’s one of the talking points of the NCAA tournament. Reporters have asked about it. Announcers have wondered about it. The cameras are in love with it.
“It’s just my hair to me … it just looks all crazy,” UCLA’s Tyger Campbell said with a chuckle.
It’s crazy spectacular, this wonderous collection of freeform dreadlocks that rise from Campbell’s regal smile like some majestic crown.
He began letting it grow when he was 11 because he hated getting haircuts. He later decided he wanted to express himself through dreds, and his parents acquiesced in exchange for a guarantee that he would not express himself through tattoos. Today his skin is free of script, and he has had exactly one haircut in the last decade.
“I’ve had it for so long, I don’t really look at it like a big deal,” Campbell said.
How Jaime Jaquez Jr. became the UCLA Bruins’ toughest player
PHILADELPHIA — The animated voice belonged to a freshman guard who had never started and rarely contributed before that day, going scoreless in four of his first six college games.
He announced to his teammates, in full-throated terms, that they needed to compete. Be more physical. Rebound. Do whatever it took to beat Michigan State.
“I mean, I just really want to win more than anything,” Jaime Jaquez Jr. said in a breezeway outside the Lahaina Civic Center in November 2019 while explaining his spontaneous speech during UCLA’s game at the Maui Invitational. “I guess wanting to win is my competitive fire and I was just born with it.”
Right, there was that lineage to consider.
His father, who doubled as his youth coach, did not spare him from the harsh critiques he might hear at higher levels, preparing him for the possibility of playing for someone like the fractious Bob Knight. His mother, once an All-American at Concordia University in Irvine, was known for never backing down, players from the men’s team asking her to join them for pickup games.