UCLA Sports

Live updates: UCLA vs. North Carolina game time, TV, analysis and more

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell celebrates with teammates during a win over Saint Mary's
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell celebrates with teammates during a win over Saint Mary’s on March 19 in Portland, Ore. The Bruins will face North Carolina in the Sweet 16 Friday night.
(Craig Mitchelldyer / Associated Press)

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins face off with the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels Friday for a spot in the Elite Eight. Following along for live updates.

By Iliana Limón RomeroDeputy Sports Editor 

No. 4 UCLA faces off with No. 8 North Carolina Friday night in Philadelphia for a spot in the Elite Eight.

Tipoff is at 6:39 p.m. PDT and the game will air nationally on CBS.

Here’s everything you need to know:

By Ben Bolch

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard react during a news conference
UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., from left, Tyger Campbell, Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard react during an NCAA tournament news conference on Thursday.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — If you watch it closely before tipoff, you can begin to understand why Mick Cronin wanted to keep this team intact as long as possible.

You can hear the Bruins’ devotion to one another in the way they roar after Tyger Campbell throws a between-the-legs lob off the backboard to Jaime Jaquez Jr. for a rim-rattling dunk as part of a pregame tradition.

You can see it in the way David Singleton playfully bounces off his teammates’ bodies after delivering a stream-of-consciousness speech in the hype huddle.

You can feel it in the way they lock arms around each other’s shoulders, no one wanting to budge.

Cronin could recruit more highly ranked prospects, have better teams, win more games at UCLA.

Plaschke: UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell responds to offensive hair taunts with clutch play

By Bill Plaschke

UCLA's Tyger Campbell plays against Abilene Christian on March 23
UCLA’s Tyger Campbell plays against Abilene Christian on March 23, 2021.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The first thing you notice is the hair.

Of course you do. Everybody does. It’s one of the talking points of the NCAA tournament. Reporters have asked about it. Announcers have wondered about it. The cameras are in love with it.

“It’s just my hair to me … it just looks all crazy,” UCLA’s Tyger Campbell said with a chuckle.

It’s crazy spectacular, this wonderous collection of freeform dreadlocks that rise from Campbell’s regal smile like some majestic crown.

He began letting it grow when he was 11 because he hated getting haircuts. He later decided he wanted to express himself through dreds, and his parents acquiesced in exchange for a guarantee that he would not express himself through tattoos. Today his skin is free of script, and he has had exactly one haircut in the last decade.

“I’ve had it for so long, I don’t really look at it like a big deal,” Campbell said.

How Jaime Jaquez Jr. became the UCLA Bruins’ toughest player

By Ben Bolch

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. drives between Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Arizona's Pelle Larsson.
UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) drives through Arizona’s Oumar Ballo, left, and Arizona’s Pelle Larsson (3) during the Pac-12 tournament championship March 12.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — The animated voice belonged to a freshman guard who had never started and rarely contributed before that day, going scoreless in four of his first six college games.

He announced to his teammates, in full-throated terms, that they needed to compete. Be more physical. Rebound. Do whatever it took to beat Michigan State.

“I mean, I just really want to win more than anything,” Jaime Jaquez Jr. said in a breezeway outside the Lahaina Civic Center in November 2019 while explaining his spontaneous speech during UCLA’s game at the Maui Invitational. “I guess wanting to win is my competitive fire and I was just born with it.”

Right, there was that lineage to consider.

His father, who doubled as his youth coach, did not spare him from the harsh critiques he might hear at higher levels, preparing him for the possibility of playing for someone like the fractious Bob Knight. His mother, once an All-American at Concordia University in Irvine, was known for never backing down, players from the men’s team asking her to join them for pickup games.

