Live updates: UCLA vs. North Carolina game time, TV, analysis and more

If it’s the last run for this special UCLA team, the Bruins want to make it a marathon

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., from left, Tyger Campbell, Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard react during an NCAA tournament news conference on Thursday. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — If you watch it closely before tipoff, you can begin to understand why Mick Cronin wanted to keep this team intact as long as possible.

You can hear the Bruins’ devotion to one another in the way they roar after Tyger Campbell throws a between-the-legs lob off the backboard to Jaime Jaquez Jr. for a rim-rattling dunk as part of a pregame tradition.

You can see it in the way David Singleton playfully bounces off his teammates’ bodies after delivering a stream-of-consciousness speech in the hype huddle.

You can feel it in the way they lock arms around each other’s shoulders, no one wanting to budge.

Cronin could recruit more highly ranked prospects, have better teams, win more games at UCLA.

