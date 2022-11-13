UCLA vs. Arizona: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Brains and brawn: Harvard transfer Jacob Sykes has bolstered UCLA’s defense

UCLA offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) and defensive lineman Jacob Sykes (99) lead the team onto the field against Oregon on Oct. 22 in Eugene, Ore. (Tom Hauck / Getty Images)

Being a Harvard man is something. It might rank up there with being a seventh-grade boy teaching a college class.

Jacob Sykes can claim both distinctions. Having aced a college algebra class one summer, the baby-faced middle-schooler graduated to teacher’s assistant the following year. He was a natural tutor given his easygoing nature, not to mention his ability to dispense pointers on quadratic equations to wide-eyed students.

“I was just a seventh-grader having a good time,” he said plainly, as if the endeavor was on par with a binge session of video games. “They kind of had fun with it at first, but then they asked me genuine questions and I would do my best to kind of convey the material.”

In the statistics class Sykes took that summer at Langston University, about 45 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, he spoke in French so that the professor could brush up on his proficiency in the language. Sykes was already fluent, having attended an immersion school starting in first grade. He even sleep-talked in the language.

