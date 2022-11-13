UCLA vs. Arizona: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

College Football Playoff rankings snub UCLA, but Bruins can make up ground quickly
USC and UCLA will settle the debate on the field Nov. 19 in the Rose Bowl, but until that fateful Saturday in Pasadena, the weekly College Football Playoff rankings’ unveiling will have to suffice fanning the flames between the crosstown rivals.
And Tuesday’s second release of the CFP top 25 provided some pretty good fodder.
UCLA, despite winning by two touchdowns on the road at Arizona State without star running back Zach Charbonnet to improve to 8-1, stayed put at No. 12.
USC, despite giving up five touchdowns to a tepid California offense during a 41-35 win at the Coliseum, moved up one spot to No. 8, taking advantage of losses by Alabama and Clemson, which dropped to No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.
Brains and brawn: Harvard transfer Jacob Sykes has bolstered UCLA’s defense
Being a Harvard man is something. It might rank up there with being a seventh-grade boy teaching a college class.
Jacob Sykes can claim both distinctions. Having aced a college algebra class one summer, the baby-faced middle-schooler graduated to teacher’s assistant the following year. He was a natural tutor given his easygoing nature, not to mention his ability to dispense pointers on quadratic equations to wide-eyed students.
“I was just a seventh-grader having a good time,” he said plainly, as if the endeavor was on par with a binge session of video games. “They kind of had fun with it at first, but then they asked me genuine questions and I would do my best to kind of convey the material.”
In the statistics class Sykes took that summer at Langston University, about 45 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, he spoke in French so that the professor could brush up on his proficiency in the language. Sykes was already fluent, having attended an immersion school starting in first grade. He even sleep-talked in the language.
What to watch for when UCLA plays Arizona. Will Zach Charbonnet play?
In the surest sign of UCLA’s arrival under Chip Kelly, the team’s fans have gone from scanning the schedule for possible wins to probable ones.
Saturday qualifies as the latter.
Arizona is on the rise under second-year coach Jedd Fisch and might be good some day, but that time is not now. The Wildcats’ mix of elite passing offense and dreadful defense has resulted in a four-game losing streak that essentially eliminated them from bowl contention.
To be fair, those losses came to a murderer’s row of Oregon, Washington, USC and Utah — and Arizona was competitive against the Huskies and Trojans. No. 9 UCLA (8-1 overall, 5-1 Pac-12) will be the fourth team ranked No. 12 or higher in the Associated Press rankings that the Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) will have faced in their last five games, making them the first Pac-12 team to complete such a brutal stretch since Washington in 2012.
UCLA vs. Arizona: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
Oddsmakers have the UCLA Bruins (8-1, 5-1 in Pac-12) as huge 19.5-point favorites when they host the Arizona Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. PST Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA is No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and is in a battle with No. 8 USC and No. 13 Utah with one conference loss apiece behind the No. 6 Oregon Ducks as they all battle for the top two Pac-12 records to earn a spot in the conference championship game on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.
The vast majority of bettors think the Bruins won’t have any problem with Arizona (3-6, 1-5 in Pac-12) as 75% of the bets and a whopping 91% of the money is on UCLA -19.5 at DraftKings sportsbooks. For updated betting splits on all major sports, see the dedicated VSiN page.