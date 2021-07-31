UCLA football training camp news: Bruins fired up as they begin workouts

UCLA football opens camp with ‘no excuses’ and focus on winning
Whether it was injuries, a short roster or young players, UCLA always had a reason it was underachieving under Chip Kelly. That time is over.
“The biggest thing for us is we have the experience. There’s no excuses this year,” safety Quentin Lake said Friday after UCLA opened training camp on campus. “There never should be an excuse, but especially this year, there’s no excuses for any errors.”
Entering Kelly’s fourth year at the helm, UCLA returned all but two of its starters from last year, added several key transfers and benefited from the additional year of eligibility granted during the pandemic that allowed all four of the team’s 2020 graduate transfers to return. Expectations for a breakout season are high, especially after the global health crisis left a big “what-if” on 2020’s 3-4 record.
“I’m glad it’s all kind of behind us now and how the vaccine’s helped us all just get out here,” running back Brittain Brown said, emphasizing the importance of having a normal offseason complete with full-time weight room access and a regular strength and conditioning plan. “That was a big deal last year and people didn’t really pay attention to it and it kind of affected us in certain way.”
UCLA is one of several Pac-12 schools requiring all employees and students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for in-person work or classes, but quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson told The Times recently “there’s a handful of guys on the team that aren’t vaccinated.” He didn’t know how his teammates would work around the campus requirement if they didn’t get the shot.
Unvaccinated players enjoy perks like avoiding daily testing and getting to share meals at the facility. It feels almost like two years ago, Lake said.
Free from many of the protocols that complicated day-to-day life last season, the Bruins are focused on establishing making sure the “new normal” includes wins.
“We got 12 games and that’s what we want,” Lake said. “We want a long football season.”
Etc.
— Running back Keegan Jones was seen walking around the field during the 20-minute observation period. Jones was wearing a hoodie under his jersey and didn’t participate in any drills.
— Bo Calvert was working with outside linebackers during defensive walkthroughs and drills while Caleb Johnson and Jordan Genmark Heath lined up as the starting inside linebackers. Genmark Heath is a graduate transfer from Notre Dame who played in 39 games in his first three years in South Bend, Ind., before sitting out the 2020 season.
— Russell Westbrook returned to his alma mater Friday after a blockbuster trade sent him to his hometown Lakers. Westbrook visited with UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond and spoke to football coach Chip Kelly on the field at Wasserman Football Center.