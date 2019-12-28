Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
USC Sports

USC coach Clay Helton fires assistants Clancy Pendergast and John Baxter

USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast stands on the sideline against Utah.
USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast was fired following another disappointing season that ended in a 49-24 loss to Iowa at the Holiday Bowl on Friday.
(Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Dec. 28, 2019
4:32 PM
When Clay Helton learned nearly a month ago that he would be retained as USC’s football coach, he delayed a decision on whether to keep his coordinators. He wanted to keep the focus on the bowl season.

But after that focus failed the Trojans in their Friday night finale, as the defense came apart and the special teams stumbled again in a 49-24 Holiday Bowl defeat to Iowa, Helton took fewer than 24 hours to fire Clancy Pendergast, his defensive coordinator, and John Baxter, his special teams coach.

The decision had long been expected, as USC’s defense dealt with constant inconsistency in recent seasons. Its special teams had its own issues, finishing this season last in college football in kickoff return coverage.

A season after he replaced his offensive coordinator in search of a new identity on that end, Helton now faces the prospect of rebuilding a defense that had declined for four straight seasons during Pendergast’s tenure.

Pendergast was hired in 2016, after Helton fired Justin Wilcox, the future California head coach, from the position.

Baxter had worked at USC since 2010, when Helton was first hired as an assistant.

USC outside linebackers coach Joe DeForest took a job Saturday coaching safeties at North Carolina State, leaving Helton with another vacancy to fill.

USC gets bullied by Iowa in Holiday Bowl loss
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a long pass in front of USC cornerback Chris Steele.
USC gets bullied by Iowa in Holiday Bowl loss
The Trojans can’t stop the Hawkeyes’ offense, quarterback Kedon Slovis is injured and USC is routed by Iowa 49-24 in the Holiday Bowl to finish 8-5.
USC special teams coordinator John Baxter.
USC special teams coordinator John Baxter.
(Shotgun Spratling / For The Times)

Plaschke: The tradition that was USC football continues to crumble under Clay Helton
USC coach Clay Helton talks to his players during the second quarter of the Trojans’ 49-24 loss to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl.
Plaschke: The tradition that was USC football continues to crumble under Clay Helton
Clay Helton vows to ‘evaluate everything’ after Holiday Bowl loss to Iowa, but the football program’s most glaring issue still hasn’t been fixed.
