UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon: Bruins fans pack early morning College GameDay set

UCLA a slight favorite against ranked Oregon despite struggling at the Rose Bowl
UCLA has notched its first nonconference victory under coach Chip Kelly. It has picked up its first big nonconference victory. Can the Bruins log their first momentous Pac-12 victory?
The betting sentiment has moved in UCLA’s favor for its showdown against No. 10 Oregon that starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl and will be nationally televised by ABC. Las Vegas oddsmakers have made the Bruins (5-2 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) a one-point favorite over the Ducks (5-1, 2-1) after UCLA opened as a three-point underdog. A victory would undoubtedly be the biggest of Kelly’s four seasons with the Bruins.
Here’s a look at the game’s matchups and story lines:
The Bruins (5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Pac-12 South and a half-game behind Utah) and the Ducks (5-1, 2-1 and tied atop the Pac-12 North) aren’t in the same division, but this is still an important game as both are trying to earn a spot in the conference title game.
VSiN’s Tim Murray breaks down the matchup and gives his best bet.
Oregon Ducks at UCLA (-1 1/2, 60)
There are four games on the schedule this week featuring an unranked team favored over a ranked team, including this showdown in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks are 1-5 against the spread this season but their lone cover came as 14 1/2-point underdogs at Ohio State in Week 2.
Last Friday, Oregon needed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in order to slip past Cal 24-17. Quarterback Anthony Brown has done a nice job with ball security this season with just one interception, but he’s only completing 58.9% of his passes.
UCLA eager to make most of ‘GameDay’ spotlight as it preps for Oregon
O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light, what so proudly UCLA hailed as its resurgent football team?
The Bruins will no longer be a sleepy story line Saturday morning, even if most people are asleep when they take the national stage before facing No. 10 Oregon at the Rose Bowl. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is breaking new ground, not to mention daybreak, with a predawn broadcast from UCLA’s Wilson Plaza in its first appearance on campus.
The show’s 6 a.m. local start time will beat sunrise by a little more than an hour. Realizing that’s when many students are just entering REM sleep, Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond is visiting dorms, fraternities, sororities and dining halls late this week to tout the chance to be part of history.
“This is arguably going to be one of the best moments in your college career,” Jarmond said of his message to students. “Not everybody gets to experience something like this.”
Beating Oregon could help Chip Kelly finally take flight at UCLA
Almost a decade after he left that giddy success behind, the narrative about what makes him brilliant remains unchanged. It’s all about past innovation, about all those points scored in a hurry, about what he once did with shiny helmets and speedy offense.
That could change Saturday at the Rose Bowl. This is Chip Kelly’s chance to blur his way to a new path against his old team.
Want to be known for more than what you did at Oregon? Beat Oregon.
Want to erase the rancid taste of those NFL failures? Beat Oregon.