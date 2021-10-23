UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon: Bruins fans pack early morning College GameDay set

UCLA a slight favorite against ranked Oregon despite struggling at the Rose Bowl

UCLA defensive back Devin Kirkwood (26) celebrates with Ale Kaho (10), Obi Eboh (22) and Quentin Lake (37) after Kirkwood intercepted a Washington pass on Oct. 16 in Seattle. UCLA won 24-17. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

UCLA has notched its first nonconference victory under coach Chip Kelly. It has picked up its first big nonconference victory. Can the Bruins log their first momentous Pac-12 victory?

The betting sentiment has moved in UCLA’s favor for its showdown against No. 10 Oregon that starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl and will be nationally televised by ABC. Las Vegas oddsmakers have made the Bruins (5-2 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) a one-point favorite over the Ducks (5-1, 2-1) after UCLA opened as a three-point underdog. A victory would undoubtedly be the biggest of Kelly’s four seasons with the Bruins.

Here’s a look at the game’s matchups and story lines:

