Share
Live
UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon: Bruins fans pack early morning College GameDay set

Share
UCLA fans hold up signs and the Oregon Ducks mascot hovers behind Lee Corso
UCLA fans hold up signs and the Oregon Ducks mascot hovers behind Lee Corso during ESPN College GameDay broadcast from the UCLA campus on Saturday.
(Courtesy of ESPN)

UCLA is pushing for a win over No. 10 Oregon at the Rose Bowl Saturday in the national spotlight. Follow along for live updates.

By Ben Bolch
Iliana Limón RomeroThuc Nhi Nguyen

Here’s everything you need to know:

UCLA eager to make most of ‘GameDay’ spotlight as it preps for Oregon

UCLA a slight favorite against ranked Oregon despite struggling at the Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Oregon: College football betting, odds, lines and analysis

To slide or not to slide? Dual-threat QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson confronts key question

Beating Oregon could help Chip Kelly finally take flight at UCLA

UCLA a slight favorite against ranked Oregon despite struggling at the Rose Bowl

By Ben Bolch

UCLA defensive back Devin Kirkwood celebrates with Ale Kaho, Obi Eboh and Quentin Lake
UCLA defensive back Devin Kirkwood (26) celebrates with Ale Kaho (10), Obi Eboh (22) and Quentin Lake (37) after Kirkwood intercepted a Washington pass on Oct. 16 in Seattle. UCLA won 24-17.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

UCLA has notched its first nonconference victory under coach Chip Kelly. It has picked up its first big nonconference victory. Can the Bruins log their first momentous Pac-12 victory?

The betting sentiment has moved in UCLA’s favor for its showdown against No. 10 Oregon that starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl and will be nationally televised by ABC. Las Vegas oddsmakers have made the Bruins (5-2 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) a one-point favorite over the Ducks (5-1, 2-1) after UCLA opened as a three-point underdog. A victory would undoubtedly be the biggest of Kelly’s four seasons with the Bruins.

Here’s a look at the game’s matchups and story lines:

Read more >>>

Share

UCLA vs. Oregon: College football betting, odds, lines and analysis

By Tim Murray

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passes against Arizona State
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passes against Arizona State on Oct. 2 in Pasadena.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

UCLA hosts Oregon in a Pac-12 battle in the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Bruins (5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Pac-12 South and a half-game behind Utah) and the Ducks (5-1, 2-1 and tied atop the Pac-12 North) aren’t in the same division, but this is still an important game as both are trying to earn a spot in the conference title game.

VSiN’s Tim Murray breaks down the matchup and gives his best bet.

Oregon Ducks at UCLA (-1 1/2, 60)

There are four games on the schedule this week featuring an unranked team favored over a ranked team, including this showdown in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks are 1-5 against the spread this season but their lone cover came as 14 1/2-point underdogs at Ohio State in Week 2.

Last Friday, Oregon needed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in order to slip past Cal 24-17. Quarterback Anthony Brown has done a nice job with ball security this season with just one interception, but he’s only completing 58.9% of his passes.

Read more >>>

Share

UCLA eager to make most of ‘GameDay’ spotlight as it preps for Oregon

By Ben Bolch

O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light, what so proudly UCLA hailed as its resurgent football team?

The Bruins will no longer be a sleepy story line Saturday morning, even if most people are asleep when they take the national stage before facing No. 10 Oregon at the Rose Bowl. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is breaking new ground, not to mention daybreak, with a predawn broadcast from UCLA’s Wilson Plaza in its first appearance on campus.

The show’s 6 a.m. local start time will beat sunrise by a little more than an hour. Realizing that’s when many students are just entering REM sleep, Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond is visiting dorms, fraternities, sororities and dining halls late this week to tout the chance to be part of history.

“This is arguably going to be one of the best moments in your college career,” Jarmond said of his message to students. “Not everybody gets to experience something like this.”

Read more >>>

Share

Beating Oregon could help Chip Kelly finally take flight at UCLA

By Ben Bolch

UCLA coach Chip Kelly runs on the field before the Bruins played Washington
UCLA coach Chip Kelly runs on the field before the Bruins played Washington on Oct. 16 in Seattle.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

Almost a decade after he left that giddy success behind, the narrative about what makes him brilliant remains unchanged. It’s all about past innovation, about all those points scored in a hurry, about what he once did with shiny helmets and speedy offense.

That could change Saturday at the Rose Bowl. This is Chip Kelly’s chance to blur his way to a new path against his old team.

Want to be known for more than what you did at Oregon? Beat Oregon.

Want to erase the rancid taste of those NFL failures? Beat Oregon.

Read more >>>

Share