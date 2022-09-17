UCLA vs. South Alabama: Live updates, start time, score and news

‘That shouldn’t have gone up’: Chip Kelly says tweet calling UCLA ‘Transfer U’ was a mistake

UCLA coach Chip Kelly speaks during Pac-12 media day in July. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

A UCLA football program that was long a national force in high school recruiting, often edging rival USC for the best young players in Southern California, momentarily ceded those designations earlier this week.

Just check the title it gave itself.

Transfer U.

The nickname surfaced Monday on the official UCLA football Twitter account. A graphic illustration showed a group of Bruins transfers in uniform below a list indicating that the school led the nation with 20 transfer starters since 2020.

Atop the post, on a faux city limits sign, was the slogan: “Welcome to Transfer U.”

