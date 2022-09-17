UCLA vs. South Alabama: Live updates, start time, score and news

‘That shouldn’t have gone up’: Chip Kelly says tweet calling UCLA ‘Transfer U’ was a mistake
A UCLA football program that was long a national force in high school recruiting, often edging rival USC for the best young players in Southern California, momentarily ceded those designations earlier this week.
Just check the title it gave itself.
Transfer U.
The nickname surfaced Monday on the official UCLA football Twitter account. A graphic illustration showed a group of Bruins transfers in uniform below a list indicating that the school led the nation with 20 transfer starters since 2020.
Atop the post, on a faux city limits sign, was the slogan: “Welcome to Transfer U.”
Another Sun Belt shocker? What to watch for when UCLA faces South Alabama
They have forced the dismissal of one coach while speeding the redemption of another.
They have silenced fans inside the college football mecca that is Notre Dame Stadium, as well as a crowd of nearly six figures inside Texas A&M’s Kyle Field.
No smaller conference has done bigger things over the last week than the Sun Belt, whose underfunded upstarts knocked off three Power Five conference counterparts, including two ranked in the top 10.
Georgia Southern stunned Nebraska in an outcome leading to Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost’s farewell, not to mention a much heartier welcome for USC castoff Clay Helton in Statesboro, Ga.