Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Zach Charbonnet return to football practice for UCLA

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson warms up before the Bruins' win over Alabama State.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson warms up before the Bruins’ win over Alabama State on Saturday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

From unavailable to available.

UCLA got the status update it wanted regarding its top two offensive players Monday, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet returning to practice after being sidelined against Alabama State.

A tipoff came when both players wore helmet cameras during the stretching portion of practice, suggesting they wouldn’t just provide footage of themselves standing around.

Once stretches were complete, Thompson-Robinson jogged to the far side of the field and flung a 10-yard pass. He later rolled out and threw longer passes, showing no limitations. He had departed early in the second quarter Saturday after suffering an apparent ankle injury while on the run.

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers filled in for Dorian Thompson-Robinson to lead the team to a win against Alabama State at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Pasadena, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA Sports

Chip Kelly remains mum about absences: Takeaways from UCLA’s rout of Alabama State

UCLA routed Alabama State 45-7 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl to remain undefeated. Here are five takeaways from the Bruins’ win.

Charbonnet, who was held out of the Alabama State game for unspecified reasons, juked a graduate assistant holding a large blue pad near a simulated line of scrimmage before sprinting about 20 yards and catching a pass. He also appeared to move fluidly during handoff drills.

Advertisement

Coach Chip Kelly would not address the specifics of either player’s situation after UCLA’s 45-7 victory over the Hornets, saying only that both players were “unavailable.” His sidestepping led to speculation that both players might have been held out given the Bruins’ likelihood of prevailing against an overmatched Football Championship Subdivision opponent.

Kelly said Monday that 88 players participated in the game, including walk-ons and third- and fourth-stringers. UCLA (2-0) won so handily that backup quarterbacks Ethan Garbers, Chase Griffin and Chase Artopoeus all played after Thompson-Robinson’s departure.

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Clay Helton of the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Sports

College football review: A year ago, USC dumped Clay Helton. Both sides are better off

A year ago this week, Clay Helton was fired by USC. His upset win over Nebraska shows how much both he and the Trojans benefited from their separation.

In a nearly flawless performance, Thompson-Robinson completed nine of 11 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown before leaving.

The Bruins used five running backs with Charbonnet sidelined, generating 220 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, including Garbers’ seven yards and two touchdowns in two carries.

Charbonnet had rushed for 111 yards during UCLA’s season-opening victory against Bowling Green.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

Advertisement