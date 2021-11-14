UCLA vs. Colorado: Live updates, score, news, odds and more

Cue the UCLA punch line: It’s Chip Kelly vs. Karl Dorrell at the Rose Bowl

Then-UCLA coach Karl Dorrell claps after his running back Chris Markey scored a touchdown against Washington on Sept. 23, 2006, in Seattle. (Jim Bryant / Associated Press)

If you enlisted a writer from Comedy Central at the time of Chip Kelly’s hiring to create a sidesplitting scenario for late in his fourth season at UCLA, it might resemble what’s about to unfold. Kelly’s team needs to beat one coached by Karl Dorrell, a symbol of Bruin futility, to avoid further cratering, Kelly’s 15-25 record making Dorrell’s 35-27 record with UCLA from 2003 to 2007 seem like the good old days.

If UCLA (5-4 overall, 3-3 Pac-12) can’t beat Colorado (3-6, 2-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl in a game it’s favored to win by 17 points, many Bruins fans won’t want Kelly to make it to Monday. There doesn’t figure to be many in the stands or watching on Pac-12 Network with so little at stake besides the Bruins possibly qualifying for a lower-tier bowl for the first time since 2017.

Let’s look at the game’s matchups and storylines:

Welcome back

It’s been three weeks since Dorian Thompson-Robinson took a snap for the Bruins.

The senior quarterback hurt the thumb on his throwing hand during the team’s final drive against Oregon before sitting out UCLA’s loss to Utah. The bye week that followed gave Thompson-Robinson extra recovery time, though he acknowledged this week that he wasn’t fully healed even while throwing passes with considerable zip in practice.

