UCLA vs. Colorado: Live updates, score, news, odds and more

Cue the UCLA punch line: It’s Chip Kelly vs. Karl Dorrell at the Rose Bowl
If you enlisted a writer from Comedy Central at the time of Chip Kelly’s hiring to create a sidesplitting scenario for late in his fourth season at UCLA, it might resemble what’s about to unfold. Kelly’s team needs to beat one coached by Karl Dorrell, a symbol of Bruin futility, to avoid further cratering, Kelly’s 15-25 record making Dorrell’s 35-27 record with UCLA from 2003 to 2007 seem like the good old days.
If UCLA (5-4 overall, 3-3 Pac-12) can’t beat Colorado (3-6, 2-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl in a game it’s favored to win by 17 points, many Bruins fans won’t want Kelly to make it to Monday. There doesn’t figure to be many in the stands or watching on Pac-12 Network with so little at stake besides the Bruins possibly qualifying for a lower-tier bowl for the first time since 2017.
Let’s look at the game’s matchups and storylines:
Welcome back
It’s been three weeks since Dorian Thompson-Robinson took a snap for the Bruins.
The senior quarterback hurt the thumb on his throwing hand during the team’s final drive against Oregon before sitting out UCLA’s loss to Utah. The bye week that followed gave Thompson-Robinson extra recovery time, though he acknowledged this week that he wasn’t fully healed even while throwing passes with considerable zip in practice.
Broken wrist? Minor role? Big tuition bill? None of it can stop this Gutty Little Bruin
The last man standing never goes down easily.
Not after outlasting every other member of UCLA’s 2016 recruiting class.
Not after going from a walk-on confined to special teams to part of the running backs rotation.
Not after paying the hefty out-of-state tuition his first three seasons, getting a job parking cars to help cover rent.
Not after winning a scholarship only months after being sidelined by a broken leg.
Not after persevering through five consecutive losing seasons, sticking around to see if the sixth time’s the charm.
Nothing, it seemed, could stop Ethan Fernea from being part of a Bruins breakthrough.
That broken bone in his wrist he suffered in late September? No biggie.
Fernea had surgery, placed the wrist in a cast and was back after missing only one game.
He’ll be easy to spot Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Just look for the special teams dynamo charging down the field with a wrap on his hand and a furor in his step when the Bruins (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) face Colorado (3-6, 2-4) in a game that could make them bowl eligible for the first time since Fernea’s arrival.
“He’s one of those guys that when you talk about savoring every moment that you get, whether it’s on the practice field or in a game,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said, “it’s reality when you see how Ethan’s gone through everything.”