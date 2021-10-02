USC at Colorado: Live score updates, betting odds, news, analysis and more

Could USC ever be coaching paradise for Luke Fickell and his proud Ohio family?

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell celebrates with his wife, Amy, after a game against UCF at Nippert Stadium on Oct. 4, 2019. (Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — To cap the day’s preparation for the biggest game of his coaching life, Luke Fickell sits surrounded by fans at his weekly radio show, filling them in on the Indiana win and the stakes of the battle to come.

“So who’s making the trip to South Bend?” asks Dan Hoard, the show’s host.

Most of the red-and-black clad attendees at the Original Montgomery Inn, “home of the world’s greatest ribs,” raise their hands. Seeing a moment for levity during a stressful week, Fickell quickly raises his, too, and the room booms with laughter.

There are so many other things Fickell could be doing right now, with a top-10 showdown against Notre Dame looming Saturday, but he doesn’t make this time feel like an obligation. During commercial breaks, he thumbs his phone looking for score updates on his daughter Luca’s high school volleyball match.

“Hey coach, did your daughter win?” a man asks, knowing the family rhythms.

Fickell flashes a thumbs up. “3-0,” he replies, nodding with a smile.

As he fields questions from the audience, Fickell’s two sets of twin boys, ages 13 and 7, walk into the restaurant, all decked out in football gear from practice. Fickell mentions to the crowd that during Cincinnati’s bye week he was able to see their seventh-eighth grade football game, a true treat.

“Coach, any good prospects in that game for your 2027 class?” a man asks.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner and coach Luke Fickell, right, prepare to lead the Bearcats onto the field prior to playing Miami (Ohio) Sept. 4 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

You assume the guy is joking — that he actually knows a coaching star like Fickell won’t be at Cincinnati six years from now — but then maybe these Bearcats supporters know something you don’t. Here, Fickell is the coach who stayed, putting an end to the three-and-out trend sparked by Mark Dantonio (to Michigan State), Brian Kelly (to Notre Dame) and Butch Jones (to Tennessee). In the past two years, Fickell already turned down serious advances from East Lansing and Knoxville.

But those assembled in this room also know his suitors will only get louder the more the Bearcats roar on the national stage. The current source of anxiety comes from out west, where a dormant blue-blood powerhouse is now looking for a head coach.

On the surface, USC and Fickell might not be an obvious match, but USC athletic director Mike Bohn is the man who gave Fickell his shot at Cincinnati. If Bohn comes calling again later this fall, Fickell would have the rare chance to take over a traditional top-five program with an administration that he already trusts backing him.

“I keep telling him that Cincinnati is not a destination, that you gotta move on from there,” says John Cooper, who coached Fickell at Ohio State in the 1990s. “I spent seven years in the Pac-10, and I personally think Southern Cal is the best coaching job in football. I’ve heard people say that Luke may not want to live in California, but to me it’s a no-brainer. I would go to Southern Cal in a heartbeat.”

That line of thinking is why Cincinnati fans panicked when Bohn fired Clay Helton. Trojans backers are convinced that the program went soft under Helton, and so a guy with Fickell’s profile — three-time state champion heavyweight wrestler, 50-game starter at nose guard for the Buckeyes, a man who defines himself and his teams on grit above all — is exactly what is needed to bring USC back to prominence.

