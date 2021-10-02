USC at Colorado: Live score updates, betting odds, news, analysis and more

USC vs. Colorado: College football betting picks, odds and analysis
Maybe it was the firing of Clay Helton. Maybe it was the eye-opening performance from Jaxson Dart. Whatever it was that interrupted the status quo enough for USC to dominate Washington State on the road was simply not there against Oregon State. The Beavers won in the Coliseum for the first time since 1960 and put the Trojans’ bowl hopes in serious jeopardy.
USC is more than a touchdown favorite this week in Boulder for a bright and early 11 a.m. PT kickoff. This is basically a must-win game if the Trojans want to get to six wins, as there are three ranked teams left on the schedule, plus road games in Tempe and Berkeley. The only other obvious favorite role for the Trojans will be against Arizona on Oct. 30.
Does anybody trust USC to take care of business here?
USC Trojans (-7.5, 51) at Colorado Buffaloes
After scoring 35 points in the season opener against Northern Colorado, the Buffaloes have scored only 20 points in three games against FBS competition. That includes a shutout at the hands of a Minnesota team that just lost to Bowling Green as a 30-plus-point favorite.
By comparison, USC scored 27 points in last week’s losing effort against Oregon State. Kedon Slovis threw for 355 yards but also threw three interceptions, though two of them came in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. Even with the potency of the passing game, the inability to run the ball has USC 60th in the country at 5.89 yards per play.
Late grandmother, NFL future power USC pass rusher Drake Jackson during ‘money year’
“Go get paid. Go get paid.”
As Drake Jackson burst around the edge two Saturdays ago, that message echoed through his mind. Here he was three games into a campaign he declared his “money year,” three weeks closer to his NFL future, and the talented Trojans pass rusher and possible top-10 draft pick had yet to record a sack.
Dating back to last season, it’d been six games since Jackson reached the quarterback. Over and over again, he’d come up just a half-yard short, a half-second slow — so close, coaches said, that there was little to criticize. It was only a matter of time, they assured.
Since he burst onto the scene as a freshman, Jackson has largely remained in that limbo, a half-step away from stardom. His extraordinary talent and tantalizing potential have kept him in the conversation as a top draft pick next spring. Despite tallying two sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss last season, he was still named to the All-Pac-12 second team, partly in recognition of what he could accomplish at the height of his powers.
For long stretches, Jackson seemed unable to fully access them.
Those powers were clear the moment he left Washington State’s left tackle in his dust in Pullman, Wash., closing the gap and colliding with the Cougars’ quarterback. The ball squirted out, a fumble was recovered by USC in the end zone and soon the rout was on.
It was a big moment for Jackson and a weight lifted off the shoulders of a USC pass rush that ranks 121st in the Football Bowl Subdivision in sacks ahead of a trip to face Colorado this weekend. But for the Trojans’ star pass rusher, it still didn’t feel like enough.
Could USC ever be coaching paradise for Luke Fickell and his proud Ohio family?
CINCINNATI — To cap the day’s preparation for the biggest game of his coaching life, Luke Fickell sits surrounded by fans at his weekly radio show, filling them in on the Indiana win and the stakes of the battle to come.
“So who’s making the trip to South Bend?” asks Dan Hoard, the show’s host.
Most of the red-and-black clad attendees at the Original Montgomery Inn, “home of the world’s greatest ribs,” raise their hands. Seeing a moment for levity during a stressful week, Fickell quickly raises his, too, and the room booms with laughter.
There are so many other things Fickell could be doing right now, with a top-10 showdown against Notre Dame looming Saturday, but he doesn’t make this time feel like an obligation. During commercial breaks, he thumbs his phone looking for score updates on his daughter Luca’s high school volleyball match.
“Hey coach, did your daughter win?” a man asks, knowing the family rhythms.
Fickell flashes a thumbs up. “3-0,” he replies, nodding with a smile.
As he fields questions from the audience, Fickell’s two sets of twin boys, ages 13 and 7, walk into the restaurant, all decked out in football gear from practice. Fickell mentions to the crowd that during Cincinnati’s bye week he was able to see their seventh-eighth grade football game, a true treat.
“Coach, any good prospects in that game for your 2027 class?” a man asks.
You assume the guy is joking — that he actually knows a coaching star like Fickell won’t be at Cincinnati six years from now — but then maybe these Bearcats supporters know something you don’t. Here, Fickell is the coach who stayed, putting an end to the three-and-out trend sparked by Mark Dantonio (to Michigan State), Brian Kelly (to Notre Dame) and Butch Jones (to Tennessee). In the past two years, Fickell already turned down serious advances from East Lansing and Knoxville.
But those assembled in this room also know his suitors will only get louder the more the Bearcats roar on the national stage. The current source of anxiety comes from out west, where a dormant blue-blood powerhouse is now looking for a head coach.
On the surface, USC and Fickell might not be an obvious match, but USC athletic director Mike Bohn is the man who gave Fickell his shot at Cincinnati. If Bohn comes calling again later this fall, Fickell would have the rare chance to take over a traditional top-five program with an administration that he already trusts backing him.
“I keep telling him that Cincinnati is not a destination, that you gotta move on from there,” says John Cooper, who coached Fickell at Ohio State in the 1990s. “I spent seven years in the Pac-10, and I personally think Southern Cal is the best coaching job in football. I’ve heard people say that Luke may not want to live in California, but to me it’s a no-brainer. I would go to Southern Cal in a heartbeat.”
That line of thinking is why Cincinnati fans panicked when Bohn fired Clay Helton. Trojans backers are convinced that the program went soft under Helton, and so a guy with Fickell’s profile — three-time state champion heavyweight wrestler, 50-game starter at nose guard for the Buckeyes, a man who defines himself and his teams on grit above all — is exactly what is needed to bring USC back to prominence.
Kedon Slovis uneven in trying to keep his claim as USC’s starting QB
Last week already started on a strange note for Kedon Slovis. Then, it ended on a sour one Saturday.
What began with a strained neck in Pullman, Wash., and an unexpected — albeit short-lived — competition at quarterback ended with Slovis, USC’s two-time All-Pac-12 incumbent, throwing his third interception of a miserable defeat, adding insult to a week defined, in some part, by injury.
Quarterback play was hardly the most pressing problem that presented itself during USC’s 45-27 loss to Oregon State.
But Slovis, just days after coaches declared a looming quarterback competition, didn’t exactly declare himself the answer at the position either.