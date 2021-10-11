UCLA vs. Washington: Bruins prepare for grueling stretch

UCLA coach Chip Kelly says he didn’t consider playing backup quarterback Ethan Garbers against Arizona

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers looks to pass against Hawaii on Aug. 28 in Los Angeles. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Garbage time was apparently no time for Ethan Garbers.

Even with his team leading Arizona by 15 points, the Wildcats down to their backup quarterback and his own quarterback having acknowledged earlier in the week that he was nowhere close to 100%, UCLA coach Chip Kelly stuck with Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the Bruins’ final drive Saturday.

Kelly said Monday he never considered putting in Garbers because the score was too close for his comfort.

“It was only a two-score game,” Kelly said, “and we were trying to make it a three-score game.”

The Bruins did just that, driving for a 43-yard Nicholas Barr-Mira field goal that provided the game’s final points with 1:43 left in UCLA’s 34-16 victory.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scrambles during a difficult first half against Arizona on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. (Chris Coduto / Associated Press)

Kelly said he also did not consider going with Garbers to start the second half after Thompson-Robinson had endured his worst half as a Bruin, completing one of eight passes for three yards with one touchdown and one interception. Thompson-Robinson somewhat salvaged his performance after halftime and finished the game completing eight of 19 passes for 82 yards with the one touchdown and one interception.

Thompson-Robinson also ran for two short touchdowns.

“I thought Dorian did a really nice job managing what we had to do offensively,” Kelly said. “They were a very complex coverage operation in terms of doubling, cutting receivers, some of those other things, so being able to sort that out, along with the blitz package that they had, I thought Dorian did a really nice job.”

Where does that leave Garbers in his development?

“We work every day in practice,” Kelly said, “and if the opportunity presents itself in a game, then we’ll get him in a game.”

The redshirt freshman who transferred from Washington has appeared briefly in two games this season, replacing Thompson-Robinson for one play against Stanford and for the final quarter of UCLA’s blowout victory against Hawaii in its season opener. Garbers has thrown two passes as a Bruin, completing them both for 18 yards.

If Garbers gets to play Saturday, it will be against the team that tried — and failed — to block his immediate eligibility this season after he entered the transfer portal. UCLA is playing at Washington at Husky Stadium.