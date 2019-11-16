UCLA makes the wrong kind of statement in blowout loss to Utah

It was a chance to make a statement, and the UCLA Bruins made several.

They’re not tough enough. Their defense got pushed around from the start, missing tackles and leaving receivers uncovered.

They’re not smart enough. They sustained one turnover when quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson heaved the ball up for grabs in the end zone and another when Thompson-Robinson ran backward and had the ball stripped, resulting in a fumble recovery and long run for a touchdown.

They’re not good enough. UCLA had three opportunities within Utah’s 30-yard line in the first half and came away with three points. UCLA turned the ball over five times, including three times in the red zone.

The Bruins showed they’re nowhere near the Pac-12 Conference’s elite during a 49-3 loss to No. 7 Utah on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium that served as a sopping blanket thrown over their late-season momentum.

UCLA (4-6 overall, 4-3 Pac-12) had won three consecutive games against average-to-good teams before Saturday but did not stack up against one of the nation’s best. Now the Bruins’ margin for error in reaching a bowl is zero with games remaining against USC and California.

Their upset bid was effectively over by halftime after Thompson-Robinson committed two of his four turnovers and the UCLA defense reverted to its bad early season habits, surrendering 269 yards and allowing the Utes to go 85 yards for a touchdown in just 46 seconds on their final drive of the half.

Then, on the third play of the third quarter, UCLA safety Stephan Blaylock missed a tackle after Utah tight end Brant Kuithe found an opening in the defense for an easy catch and scurried for a 69-yard touchdown. The Utes led 35-3 and it felt even more lopsided given their defense left no hope for another 32-point comeback a la UCLA’s miracle earlier this season against Washington State.

The Bruins managed a season low for points after entering the game leading the Pac-12 in multiple offensive categories in conference play, averaging 37 points per game.

UCLA was outgained in yardage, 536-269, and couldn’t reliably move the ball on the ground against Utah’s best-in-the-nation run defense. They generated 50 rushing yards, ending their streak of having topped 200 yards in that department at five games. Tailback Joshua Kelley managed 78 rushing yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Thompson-Robinson was constantly running away from pressure, getting sacked five times and fumbling twice. He also was inefficient through the air, completing 20 of 36 passes for 219 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions before departing midway through the fourth quarter.

Utah running back Zack Moss left cleat marks all over the artificial turf and the Bruins’ psyche, making one big play after another against a defense that had geared itself to stop him.

Moss amassed 181 of his 200 all-purpose yards by halftime, including a 38-yard touchdown run late in the first half that gave Utah (9-1, 6-1) a 28-3 cushion on a cool but not frigid evening that nevertheless froze the Bruins’ hopes of a full-blown reversal of fortunes after their 1-5 start.

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley routinely found open receivers while completing 14 of 18 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns.

UCLA momentarily picked up yardage on the game’s opening drive, logging three runs of 10-plus yards against a team that had allowed only 18 such gains in its previous nine games. Two of those runs came from Thompson-Robinson, whose short pass to Kyle Philips gave the Bruins second and goal at the Utes’ three-yard line.

Then Thompson-Robinson was sacked on back-to-back plays, pushing the Bruins back to the 26-yard line. That brought out kicker J.J. Molson, whose 43-yard field goal provided UCLA with an early lead.

It felt like a bad omen for a team that had scored a touchdown on the first drives of its four victories this season.