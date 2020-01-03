Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA Sports

Japreece Dean helps No. 10 UCLA women edge Arizona State, set school mark at 13-0

UCLA guard Japreece Dean drives against Tennessee in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament March 23, 2019.
UCLA guard Japreece Dean, shown in March, scored 23 points in the No. 10 Bruins’ 68-66 victory over Arizona State on Friday night.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen Staff Writer 
Jan. 3, 2020
9:54 PM
Japreece Dean covered her face as she fell to the floor. The redshirt senior could finally breathe a sigh of relief as the horn sounded.

Dean’s game-high 23 points helped No. 10 UCLA survive a 68-66 nail-biter against Arizona State on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion as the Bruins (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12 Conference) set a school record for victories to start a season.

After passing the 1980-81 team for the best start in school history, UCLA will host No. 18 Arizona in a battle of unbeatens Sunday at noon. The Wildcats (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) are also off to their best start in program history.

The Sun Devils were the third-best offensive rebounding team in the nation entering Friday’s game, and it showed in the final 21 seconds. That’s when Arizona State (10-4, 0-2 Pac-12) had four shots to either tie or win the game. UCLA coach Cori Close described watching the ball bounce between outstretched hands as “panic.”

“They person-handled us in the last four minutes,” Close said. “They absolutely wanted rebounds more than we did.”

UCLA had a 10-rebound edge in the first half, but Arizona State roared back with a 27-9 advantage in the second half. The Sun Devils grabbed 14 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter alone.

