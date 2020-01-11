Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

USC gets bounce-back victory over crosstown rival UCLA

1/10
USC guard Ethan Anderson shoots over UCLA forward Jalen Hill during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
2/10
USC forward Onyeka Okongwu and UCLA guard Chris Smith battle for a rebound during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
3/10
UCLA guard Jules Bernard looks to pass while being defended by USC guard Ethan Anderson during a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
4/10
UCLA forward Alex Olesinski fouls USC guard Jonah Mathews during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
5/10
UCLA guard Chris Smith goes up for a shot against USC guard Daniel Utomi during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
6/10
USC guard Ethan Anderson shoots as UCLA guard Prince Ali defends during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavlion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
7/10
USC guard Ethan Anderson passes the ball over UCLA guards Tyger Campbell (10) and Chris Smith (5) during a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
8/10
UCLA guard Jules Bernard puts up a shot against USC forward forward Isaiah Mobley defends during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
9/10
UCLA forward Cody Riley and USC forward Onyeka Okongwu reach for a rebound during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
10/10
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell puts up a shot during a game against USC on Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 11, 2020
9:36 PM
Share

Nick Rakocevic had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Jonah Mathews added 16 points and USC defeated crosstown rival UCLA 74-63 to win for the seventh time in eight games on Saturday night.

Freshman Ethan Anderson had a career-high 14 points despite rolling his left ankle and briefly leaving the court midway through the second half for the Trojans (13-3, 2-1 in Pac-12 play). They bounced back from a 32-point loss at Washington last week in which they scored a season-low 40 points.

Chris Smith scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jalen Hill added 14 points for UCLA (8-8, 1-2), which never got a sustained run going in front of 13,659, their first sellout and most spirited crowd of the season.

After being limited to six points in the first half, Rakocevic contributed to a dominant stretch when the Trojans extended their lead to double digits for the first time. He twice had back-to-back baskets, including a dunk, before Mathews hit a 3-pointer that gave USC a 58-44 lead.

Advertisement

UCLA stepped up its defense over the final four minutes, going to a full-court press and man-to-man, but the Trojans were undeterred. Anderson passed along the baseline to Daniel Utomi in the left corner and he connected on a 3-pointer for a 66-57 lead.

Sports
No. 7 San Diego State’s undefeated season is about more than luck
476094_sd_sp_aztecs_calpoly_hp_16.JPG
Sports
No. 7 San Diego State’s undefeated season is about more than luck
Excitement is back at San Diego State, where the team is unbeaten and the arena is packed.

Mathews hit a 3-pointer under pressure for a 71-61 lead.

The Bruins went 13 of 18 from the free throw line in the second half, when they were 9 of 25 from the field in front of former UCLA greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sidney Wicks, Jamaal Wilkes and Earl Watson.

The Trojans led by as many as five points in the first half when the Bruins were ahead just once.

Big Picture

USC: The Trojans went 2-1 on the road to open conference play and showed poise under late pressure by the Bruins.

Advertisement

UCLA: The Bruins have lost five of six and are mired near the bottom of the Pac-12. They lack a big-time scorer and continue to have to rely on a variety of players for offense.

Sports
No. 1 Gonzaga cruises to win over Loyola Marymount
Gonzaga Loyola Marymount Basketball
Sports
No. 1 Gonzaga cruises to win over Loyola Marymount
Gonzaga recorded their 31st consecutive victory over a Big West opponent with a 87-62 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

Up Next

USC: Hosts California on Thursday after three consecutive road games to open Pac-12 play.

UCLA: Hosts Stanford on Wednesday in the middle of a three-game homestand.

UCLA SportsUSC Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement