Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA shows grit in win over Oregon State on the road

UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Prince Ali (23) pressure against Oregon State forward Kylor Kelley (24) during the first half of a game Jan. 23 at Gill Coliseum.
UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Prince Ali (23) pressure against Oregon State forward Kylor Kelley (24) during the first half of a game Jan. 23 at Gill Coliseum.
(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 23, 2020
10:39 PM
Share
CORVALLIS, Ore. — 

Chris Smith scored nine of his 15 points down the stretch, leading UCLA to a 62-58 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night.

The Bruins (10-9, 3-3 in Pac-12 play) made their last nine free throws in the last two minutes to stay in front.

Zach Reichle made two free throws with 11.6 seconds left that brought Oregon State (12-7, 2-5) to within one point at 56-55.

Jalen Hill then made two free throws for UCLA, his first points of the game.

Advertisement

Tyger Campbell fouled Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson with 6.6 seconds left, preventing him from getting off a 3-pointer.

UCLA Sports
Shareef O’Neal announces decision to transfer from UCLA
472022_la-sp-ucla-basketball-san-jose-state013_LS.jpg
UCLA Sports
Shareef O’Neal announces decision to transfer from UCLA
Forward Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal, tweeted on Wednesday that he plans to transfer out of UCLA.
More Coverage
Mick Cronin isn’t shifting UCLA’s focus solely to the future amid struggles

Thompson made both free throws cutting the lead to one.

Hill went back to the line at the 5.4-second mark and came through again with two free throws.

Thompson made one of two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining, and UCLA’s Jules Bernard converted two free throws for UCLA to seal the win.

Advertisement

UCLA opened the second half on a 13-2 run and took its biggest lead at 39-26 on Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s fast-break layup with 15:05 remaining.

Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle scored inside and Alfred Hollins hit a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 42-36.

Thompson’s three-point play brought the Beavers within two points at 43-41.

Sports
News Analysis: NCAA president Mark Emmert tries to rally administrators as athletes’ pay becomes issue
NCAA Convention
Sports
News Analysis: NCAA president Mark Emmert tries to rally administrators as athletes’ pay becomes issue
NCAA president Mark Emmert discusses demands for college athletes to be able to receive compensation for contributions that help bring in millions of dollars to schools.
More Coverage
Why wait on the NCAA to change? Meet the first company to link college athletes with sponsorships
NCAA Division I council focused on drafting NIL proposals by April

Oregon State took its first lead since early in the game at 44-43 with 7:21 remaining on Tres Tinkle’s three-point play, culminating an 18-4 run.

UCLA led 27-24 at the break and held Tinkle without a basket. Oregon State connected on just 31.6 percent of its shots in the first half and was outrebounded 18-10.

Tinkle scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second half.

Big picture

UCLA: The Bruins improved to 2-1 in Pac-12 road games. . Chris Smith entered Thursday’s game as the only Bruins player averaging in double figures, but three Bruins were in double figures against the Beavers.

Oregon State: Coach Wayne Tinkle changed his starting lineup for the first time this season, going with guard Sean Miller-Moore in place of forward Alfred Hollins. . Tres Tinkle extended his double-figure scoring streak to 84 games, second in school history behind Mel Counts’ mark of 89.

UCLA Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement