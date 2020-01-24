Michaela Onyenwere helps UCLA top Washington in overtime

After a second straight overtime game, Cori Close sat down with a long sigh.

“I’m exhausted,” the UCLA coach said. “I need a nap.”

After losing in double overtime to USC on Jan. 14, No. 10 UCLA (17-1, 6-1 Pac-12) had to fight its way to extra time against another scrappy, bottom-feeding Pac-12 Conference program Friday, surviving for an 85-80 victory over Washington (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12) at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins gave up a five-point lead late in the fourth quarter but held on thanks to a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds from junior Michaela Onyenwere, who returned from a sprained ankle that kept her out of UCLA’s loss to USC.

“We haven’t been able to execute [our game plan] for 40 minutes and stay focused on the things we need to take away,” said Close, who said the responsibility for solving the issue falls on her. “We’re going to keep fighting and I fully expect us to grow in that area.”

With UCLA down by 10 points at halftime after shooting 22.9% from the field, Onyenwere said Close challenged the team to play up to its potential. The junior from Aurora, Colo., then scored 25 points in the second half and overtime, including 13 in the third as UCLA finished the quarter on a 19-5 run.

Guard Natalie Chou had 18 points and all four of UCLA’s made three-pointers, including a corner three that put the Bruins up by one with 44 seconds left in regulation. Although the Baylor transfer was mostly known for her three-point prowess, she also flexed her muscle as a defender, getting three steals.