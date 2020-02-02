No. 8 UCLA rallies for win over No. 19 ASU; USC falls to No. 16 Arizona

UCLA guard Japreece Dean scored 18 points as No. 8 UCLA topped No. 19 Arizona State, 70-61, on Sunday.

Charisma Osborne added 15 points and Michaela Onyenwere had 14 to help the Bruins (19-2, 8-2 Pac-12) bounce back from Friday’s blowout loss against No. 16 Arizona.

UCLA trailed 34-32 at halftime but forced five turnovers while outscoring Arizona State 20-10 in the third quarter. Osborne had 10 points in the period.

UCLA scored 24 points off Arizona State’s 16 turnovers. The Bruins committed just 10 turnovers.

Advertisement

Robbi Ryan and Jamie Ruden led the Sun Devils (16-6, 6-4) with 15 points apiece.

Dean, who went 0 for 11 from the field during Friday’s loss, made her first shot of the game and scored eight first-quarter points.

The Sun Devils closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 20-15 lead. Reili Richardson and Ryan hit back-to-back 3-pointers during that stretch, and Arizona State scored the first four points of the second quarter to go up 24-15.

No. 16 Arizona 73, USC 57

Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Dominique McBryde scored 10 in the fourth quarter when No. 16 Arizona pulled away for its fifth straight win, 73-57, over USC on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Wildcats led 50-46 entering the fourth quarter. McBryde scored five points and Cate Reese six in building the lead to 10 points midway through the quarter.

Then McBryde contributed five points and McDonald had a 3-pointer in a 10-0 spurt for a 73-55 lead with two minutes left.

Reese finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds and McBryde scored 14 for the Wildcats (18-3, 17-4 Pac-12), who were coming off a 92-66 win over No. 8 UCLA. They shot 62.5% from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws in the second half. McDonald has reached 20 points in four straight games and Arizona is 13-0 when McBryde starts.

Alissa Pili scored 21 points but only had two in the fourth quarter for the Trojans (11-10, 3-7), who lost to No. 19 Arizona State 76-75 in triple overtime on Friday.