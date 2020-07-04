Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA Sports

Tyson Brummett, former UCLA and MLB pitcher, dies in plane crash

Tyson Brummett delivers during a Caribbean Series game in the Dominican Republic in February 2012.
(Fernando Llano / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 4, 2020
1:52 PM
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — 

A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

Ex-pitcher 35-year-old Tyson Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which left from the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan and crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed.

TV station WPVI reported that none of the four people on board survived.

The passengers were identified as Elaine W. Blackhurst, 60; her husband, Douglas Robinson Blackhurst, 62; and their nephew Alex Blackhurst Ruegner, 35. The three were from Riverton, Utah.

“The Phillies organization sends heartfelt condolences to the family of and friends of former pitcher Tyson Brummett, along with three members of the Ruegner and Blackhurst families, who tragically passed away in a plane crash yesterday morning,” the team said in a statement released Saturday.

Brummett was drafted by the Phillies in 2007 out of UCLA.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

UCLA Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

