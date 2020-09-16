A look at UCLA’s four graduate transfers in football

Position: Running back

Previous school: Duke

Graduate program: Transformative coaching and leadership in the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies

Undergraduate degree: Computer science

How he got here: Brown rushed for more than 1,000 yards in parts of three seasons at Duke but had chunks of the 2018 and ’19 seasons wiped out by a dislocated shoulder. He opened last season on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, but played in only three games before re-injuring his shoulder.

Potential impact: He’s a candidate to become the Bruins’ primary tailback with Josh Kelley now carrying the football for the Chargers. “Hopefully I can do what JK did for UCLA rushing-wise,” Brown said.

Notable: Brown wasn’t seriously considering UCLA upon entering the transfer portal until Thaddeus Lewis, a former Duke quarterback who was the Bruins’ offensive analyst, helped connect him with offensive coordinator Justin Frye and coach Chip Kelly.

