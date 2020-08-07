Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA Sports

Graduate transfer Paul Grattan could reinforce UCLA’s thin blue line

Former Villanova offensive lineman Paul Grattan is transferring to UCLA.
(Courtesy of Paul Grattan)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2020
7:23 PM
UCLA has another big reason to get excited if there’s a college football season.

He stands 6 feet 4, weighs 295 pounds and could significantly bolster the Bruins’ interior offensive line.

His name is Paul Grattan, a graduate transfer from Villanova who announced Friday on Twitter that he was headed to UCLA.

“Feeling like the Fresh Prince!” Grattan tweeted with an airplane emoji sandwiched between Philadelphia and Bel-Air.

A three-year starter with the Wildcats and a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Assn. selection in 2019, Grattan has played both center and guard, positions of need for UCLA after the Bruins lost starting center Boss Tagaloa to graduation and starting guard Christaphany Murray to transfer.

Grattan was part of a line that gave up 12 sacks last season, ranking Villanova first in the CAA and seventh nationally in fewest sacks allowed, according to draftscout.com.

Grattan told nfldraftdiamonds.com that he was driven by the memory of his father, who died when he was in the eighth grade.

“After my dad passed I knew the only way I was going to be able to go to a good university was to pay for it through football,” Grattan told the website. “I wasn’t the greatest student in high school and without football, Villanova would have never even looked at my application.”

Grattan said he graduated with a 3.0 grade-point average and made the dean’s list. He becomes UCLA’s fourth graduate transfer, joining running back Brittain Brown (Duke) and defensive backs Obi Eboh (Stanford) and Qwuantrezz Knight (Kent State).

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

