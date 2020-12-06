Lindsey Corsaro comes up clutch for No. 9 UCLA in win over Arizona State

Lindsey Corsaro scored 14 points and made three three-pointers in the final 3:11 to help No. 9 UCLA rebound from its first loss of the season with a 63-59 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Sunday.

Charisma Osborne also had 14 and Michaela Onyenwere added 10 points for the Bruins (2-1, 1-1), who led by 17 points early in the second quarter but fell behind by two early in the fourth quarter before staging a comeback.

Eboni Walker had 12 points and Jaddan Simmons had 10 for the Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1), who were attempting to start 5-0 for the first time since 2002-03.

Corsaro’s last three-pointer made it 61-57 with 1:08 left before Katelyn Levings’ layup closed it to 61-59 with 50 seconds left. UCLA committed a shot-clock violation on its next possession before a Sun Devils turnover returned the ball to UCLA with 14 seconds left. Osborne made two free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Onyenwere, a preseason All-American, was bothered by foul trouble and played only 23 minutes, five in the first half after picking up two fouls in the first quarter and a third in one minute in the second quarter. She was averaging 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game.

The Sun Devils did not lead until freshman Simmons’ layup on the first possession of the fourth quarter capped a 12-2 run for a 49-47 lead.

Up next: UCLA is scheduled to host UC Santa Barbara in a nonconference game Tuesday before meeting USC next Sunday.