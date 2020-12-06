Lindsey Corsaro comes up clutch for No. 9 UCLA in win over Arizona State
Lindsey Corsaro scored 14 points and made three three-pointers in the final 3:11 to help No. 9 UCLA rebound from its first loss of the season with a 63-59 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Sunday.
Charisma Osborne also had 14 and Michaela Onyenwere added 10 points for the Bruins (2-1, 1-1), who led by 17 points early in the second quarter but fell behind by two early in the fourth quarter before staging a comeback.
Eboni Walker had 12 points and Jaddan Simmons had 10 for the Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1), who were attempting to start 5-0 for the first time since 2002-03.
Corsaro’s last three-pointer made it 61-57 with 1:08 left before Katelyn Levings’ layup closed it to 61-59 with 50 seconds left. UCLA committed a shot-clock violation on its next possession before a Sun Devils turnover returned the ball to UCLA with 14 seconds left. Osborne made two free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining.
UCLA started strong before cold shooting in the third quarter allowed Arizona to pull ahead and hold on for a 68-65 win in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Onyenwere, a preseason All-American, was bothered by foul trouble and played only 23 minutes, five in the first half after picking up two fouls in the first quarter and a third in one minute in the second quarter. She was averaging 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game.
The Sun Devils did not lead until freshman Simmons’ layup on the first possession of the fourth quarter capped a 12-2 run for a 49-47 lead.
Up next: UCLA is scheduled to host UC Santa Barbara in a nonconference game Tuesday before meeting USC next Sunday.
