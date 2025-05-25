UCLA rolls past South Carolina, earns spot in Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma City bound.

UCLA softball is heading to its 33rd Women’s College World Series after rallying from a game down to win the Columbia Super Regional, defeating South Carolina 5-0 in the series decider at Beckham Field on Sunday.

After Jordan Woolery kept UCLA’s (54-11) season alive with a walk-off home run in Game 2, she picked up right where she left off with a first-inning RBI single off South Carolina (44-17) starting pitcher Sam Gress. The Bruins failed to tack on runs with the bases loaded, but Kaitlyn Terry made sure the early tally was enough.

Terry threw 5 ⅔ innings of two-hit shutout ball with four strikeouts before giving way to Saturday’s starting pitcher, Taylor Tinsley.

The Bruins punched their ticket to the WCWS for the 33rd time! #GoBruins | #RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/iBeB4jg4Xl — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) May 25, 2025

Woolery delivered a critical insurance run in the fifth inning when she poked an infield single through the right side of South Carolina’s infield shift to bring Jessica Clements around after her one-out double.

After Tinsley pitched out of a jam with the tying runs on base in the sixth, UCLA added three runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach thanks to back-to-back RBIs from Rylee Slimp and Alexis Ramirez.

UCLA will play fellow Big Ten school Oregon on Thursday in Oklahoma City.