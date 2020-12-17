Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

UCLA will decline invitation to bowl game even if eligible

UCLA coach Chip Kelly looks on from the sideline during a loss to USC on Saturday.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
After mulling the benefits and drawbacks of possibly participating in a bowl game for the first time since 2017, UCLA has decided to decline an invitation even if the Bruins beat Stanford on Saturday to gain postseason eligibility.

The decision, which will be announced by the school later Thursday, comes after consultation with players as well as school and Pac-12 Conference officials, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to disclose the decision publicly.

Coaches and school officials were eager to reward the Bruins (3-3) for their success this season and becoming only one of two Pac-12 teams to play every weekend.

But the desire of many players to spend time with their families after the regular season ends Saturday, plus safety concerns and the lingering uncertainty over when and where a bowl game would be played and how COVID-19 testing and other safety protocols would be implemented, outweighed any longing for what might have been the Bruins’ first bowl game since the 2017 Cactus Bowl.

As part of the sacrifices players have made this season, they received boxed lunches for Thanksgiving and were not allowed to congregate with each other or their families that day.

Players also acknowledged that bowl participation would not have been the normal fun experience this season with so many restrictions that would make activities usually associated with a bowl game impossible.

While the NCAA announced before the season that every team would be eligible for a bowl, UCLA would have needed to beat Stanford (3-2) to gain postseason eligibility because Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stipulated that teams from his conference needed at least a .500 record. Stanford also decided earlier this week to decline any bowl opportunities.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
